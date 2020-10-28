Little Rock man arrested in fatal I-30 crash on Arkansas River bridge, authorities say

A Little Rock man is facing a negligent homicide charge after crashing into a stalled SUV on Interstate 30 and killing a man who had stopped to help, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes, according to a state police preliminary report. Anthony Brian King, 37, had stopped his Jeep Wrangler ahead of a Ford Expedition that had stalled on the Arkansas River bridge, the report states.

Troopers said King was assisting the driver of the SUV when a third vehicle, a Dodge Dakota driven by 54-year-old Victor Harmon, crashed into the SUV and pushed the vehicle into King.

King died as a result of the crash, while Harmon and a 62-year-old passenger in his vehicle were injured, according to the report.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Harmon faces a charge of negligent homicide in the crash. The man was booked into the Pulaski County jail and remained there Wednesday morning, according to on online inmate roster.

In addition to negligent homicide, he also faces one count each of fraud in application, registration or title of vehicle, and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, the roster shows.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 522 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.