Murder charge filed against Garland County shooting suspect

One of two teenagers arrested in connection with the shooting injuries of two people at a residence on Mountain Pine Road early Saturday morning has been charged with murder after one of the victims died.

Zachary Edward Rowland, 19, was charged shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, for the shooting death of Logan Lundy, age not listed, during a confrontation early Saturday at 609 Mountain Pine Road, the listed address of Rowland.

Rowland and his girlfriend, Taylor Samantha Morris, 19, who lists a Timberlake Road address in Royal, were arrested around noon Saturday on a felony charge of committing a terroristic act, punishable by up to life in prison, and have remained in custody on $250,000 bond each since then.

According to a news release issued by the Garland County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, Lundy, who had been transported to a local hospital for his injuries, succumbed to those injuries on Sunday and died. Sheriff's investigators prepared a warrant on the murder charge and served it on Rowland at the Garland County jail.