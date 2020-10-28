New Little Rock mountain bike trails to be funded by Waltons, city

From left, Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst; Walton Personal Philanthropy Group senior program officer Gary Vernon; Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation executive director Suzanne Grobmyer announce mountain bike trail projects in central Arkansas on Oct. 28, 2020.

Ten miles of new mountain bike trails in Little Rock’s River Mountain Park, funded with a combination of public and private dollars, will help make Central Arkansas a cycling destination, officials said Wednesday.

The Walton Family Foundation is contributing $600,000 to the project, which will include trails of all levels as well as a “bike park” for new cyclists to practice their skills.

The city is covering $400,000 of the cost and has been working on the project since spring 2018, Parks and Recreation Department Director John Eckart said.

Cyclists will be able to connect to 14 miles of new mountain bike trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Park, which opened in late September and are part of the Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation’s Monument Trails Program.

“It’s going to be on every serious mountain biker’s radar,” said Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck, whose district includes River Mountain Park.

Construction in the park is set to begin in December, and the trails are expected to open in May, according to Eckart.

