Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Cowboys trade Griffen

The Detroit Lions acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional draft pick to strengthen one of the team's weaknesses. The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday night, adding the selection from Detroit could be as high as a fifth-round pick in 2021. The Lions (3-3) are in win-now mode under General Manager Bob Quinn and Coach Matt Patricia after they were told by ownership their jobs were in jeopardy if the team didn't at least contend for a spot in the playoffs this season. Without quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys (2-5) are struggling and added an asset for a backup defensive end. Detroit has just eight sacks this season, ranking among the worst in the league at getting to quarterbacks. The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys. Griffen signed a $6 million, one-year deal in August with Dallas as a free agent. In February, he opted out of the final three years of his contract with the Vikings and became a free agent.

Rams release kicker

The Los Angeles Rams have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team. The Rams (5-2) dropped their seventh-round pick Tuesday after he had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 24-10 win over Chicago on Monday night. Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears' practice squad. Sloman won a three-way competition for the job in training camp, but his first NFL job had been rocky ever since he missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt in the Rams' season opener against Dallas. He missed three extra point attempts for Los Angeles, and he missed three of his 11 field-goal attempts. His kickoffs also weren't long enough for Coach Sean McVay. The Rams signed Forbath a week ago after Sloman missed his third extra point, but gave Sloman one last chance against the Bears. He made a 22-yard field goal, but his 48-yard attempt against Chicago was low and easily blocked.

6 more Gators positive

The University of Florida reported six new positive covid-19 cases among the Gators football team as Dan Mullen's squad looks to move past a recent outbreak that stalled its season. The data are based on test results from Tuesday of last week through Monday, during which the school said 230 tests were performed. Elsewhere in the athletics department, UF reported six athletes in a sport other than football tested positive for covid-19. The No. 10 Gators (2-1) returned to the practice field Monday after a two-week layoff after the outbreak to begin preparations for Saturday's game against Missouri (2-2) in the Swamp. Mullen declined to offer exact numbers, but he said Monday the Gators will have at least the SEC minimum of 53 scholarship players available after having to postpone two games due to a lack of available athletes.

Interim gets new job

Southern Mississippi interim coach Scotty Walden is leaving the school, effective immediately, to become the head coach at Austin Peay. Austin Peay announced Tuesday that Walden would fill a vacancy that has been open since July, when Mark Hudspeth abruptly resigned. Walden's departure means Southern Miss will be on its third head coach of the season. He was promoted from offensive coordinator just days after Jay Hopson resigned following a season-opening loss to South Alabama for the Golden Eagles. Last week, the 30-year-old Walden tested positive for covid-19 and was forced to miss Southern Mississippi's game Saturday against Liberty. Assistant head coach Tim Billings, who filled in for Walden in the 56-35 loss, was named interim coach for Southern Miss (1-4).

TENNIS

Djokovic, Thiem prevail

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem overcame first-set slumps in their opening-round matches Tuesday before advancing at the Erste Bank Open. The top-seeded Djokovic lost four straight games and had to save a set point before beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (6), 6-3 in an all-Serbian match, and No. 2 Thiem nearly squandered a 5-1 lead in his 6-4, 7-5 win over Vitaliy Sachko of Ukraine. It was Djokovic's first match since losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal, and his first indoor tournament since the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in November 2019. Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz and Lorenzo Sonego all had straight-set wins, while Dan Evans led 6-3, 4-5 when his opponent, Aljaz Bedene, quit the match with an injury.

HOCKEY

Colorado extends Toews

The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal with newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews. The contract for Toews runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Tuesday. Colorado picked up Toews from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and another in 2022. The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season. He played in all 22 of the team's playoff games, where he had two goals and eight assists. "Devon is a smart, two-way, puck-moving defenseman who is a durable defender and is excellent in transition," Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. Toews was a fourth-round pick by the Islanders in 2014. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 23, 2018, at Dallas.