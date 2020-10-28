100 years ago

Oct. 28, 1920

• The annual reunion of the Arkansas Division of the United Confederate Veterans closed its session yesterday afternoon with the annual memorial day services, at which tribute was paid to the memory of departed members of the division. The organization pledged its cooperation in the work of purging the pension rolls of impostors, and a committee consisting of J.D. Wood, representative from Lee county; Gen. V. Y. Cook of Batesville, and C. P. Newton, who will be private secretary to T.C. McRae, Democratic nominee for governor, was appointed to inspect the pension rolls and investigate the credentials of alleged impostors.

50 years ago

Oct. 28, 1970

PINE BLUFF -- Governor Rockefeller, after a day of friendly and predominantly black crowds at five East Arkansas cities, paid a visit to Arkansas AM and N College late Tuesday and encountered some obvious hostility among students concerned with the college's financial crisis. Rockefeller went to AM and N where recent disclosures have indicated a $2 million deficit, primarily to reassure the students of the predominantly black college's permanence. He said the main cutback would be in such items as teacher travel.

25 years ago

Oct. 28, 1995

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County jail is bursting with state prisoners waiting to be taken into the Arkansas prison system, but the state Department of Correction said it can't take them because its prisons are also overflowing. "We are trying to help him (Sheriff Gary Grimes) out anyway we can, but we're in the same boat," Correction Department spokesman George Brewer said Friday. "We don't have any place to send them." Members of the Post-Prison Transfer Board will travel Monday to Fort Smith to parole or to transfer to community punishment programs as many of the prisoners as they can.

10 years ago

Oct. 28, 2010

• A group of 13 school districts said it will collect more than $9 million this year from taxes levied on mineral rights. That revenue could be lost if a lawsuit succeeds in halting the taxes. The suit, filed by a dozen property owners, asks White County Circuit Judge Thomas H. Hughes to declare unconstitutional ad valorem taxes collected on oil and gas mineral interests on their properties. Ad valorem taxes are those charged against the value of a property. When property owners lease their mineral rights to a third party, ad valorem taxes on those rights are assessed through a formula that factors in royalties awarded to the property owners for oil and gas collected on the land.