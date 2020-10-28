PB man named banker group council officer

Duncan Bellingrath was appointed the 2020-21 Emerging Leaders Section Council secretary/treasurer during the Arkansas Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Leadership Conference on Oct. 22.

A Pine Bluff native, Duncan joined Simmons Bank in 2017 after graduating from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Since then, he has worked with numerous commercial customers throughout southeast and central Arkansas, according to a news release.

The association's Emerging Leaders Section provides the opportunity for young bankers to enhance their careers through educational and networking opportunities.

"Duncan credits his love of community banking to the rewarding nature of helping people achieve their financial dreams," according to the release. "His sense of purpose in his role further deepened with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, when he had the opportunity to help many customers and community members navigate unprecedented economic challenges."

"As a 2018 graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff, Duncan's passion for seeing people succeed financially extends beyond the workplace," according to the release. "He serves as treasurer for several nonprofits in his community, including Pine Bluff Positive Youth Development and the Pine Bluff Energy Improvement District. He is also currently a board member for the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Port Authority."