A black-tailed deer forgoes grazing on nearby shrubs Tuesday to eat from a bird feeder in a yard in Bellingham, Wash. Black- tailed deer are common in coastal woodlands throughout the Paci c Northwest (AP/Elaine Thompson)

Raniere sentenced in sex slaves case

NEW YORK -- Self-improvement guru Keith Raniere, whose NXIVM followers included millionaires and Hollywood actors, was sentenced to 120 years in prison Tuesday for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis called Raniere "ruthless and unyielding" in crimes that were "particularly egregious" because he targeted girls and young women. Garaufis handed down the unusually high sentence in federal court in Brooklyn after hearing statements by victims of a sex-trafficking conspiracy that resulted in Raniere's conviction last year, along with unrepentant remarks from the defendant.

"I do believe I am innocent of the charges. ... It is true I am not remorseful of the crimes I do not believe I committed at all," Raniere said.

The sentencing culminated several years of revelations about Raniere's program, NXIVM, which charged thousands of dollars for invitation-only self-improvement courses at its headquarters near Albany, N.Y., along with branches in Mexico and Canada. Adherents included millionaires and Hollywood actors willing to endure humiliation and pledge obedience to the defendant as part of his teachings.

Prosecutors said Raniere, 60, led what amounted to a criminal enterprise, inducing shame and guilt to influence and control co-conspirators who helped recruit and groom sexual partners for Raniere. He was convicted on charges including racketeering, alien smuggling, sex trafficking, extortion and obstruction of justice.

Ban on guns at polls blocked by judge

DETROIT -- A judge Tuesday blocked a last-minute ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.

Judge Christopher Murray acted after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups who said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority this month in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law. Murray agreed, writing compliance "is no mere procedural nicety."

Earlier in the day, Assistant Attorney General Heather Meingast said lawmakers have given secretaries of state discretion to set certain election rules. She said Benson acted after authorities busted up a reported plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said the decision would be appealed.

Two men indicted over hoax robocalls

CLEVELAND -- Two conservative operatives facing criminal charges in Michigan were indicted in Cleveland on Tuesday, accused of organizing tens of thousands of hoax robocalls -- made to predominantly Black Midwestern cities -- that falsely warned people that information gleaned from their mail-in ballots could lead to their arrest or forced vaccinations.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Jacob Wohl, 22, of Los Angeles, and Jack Burkman, 54, of Arlington, Va. They face multiple counts of bribery and voter intimidation after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

They were charged in Detroit on Oct. 1 with conspiring to intimidate voters and using a computer to commit crimes. Their first court appearance in Cleveland is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The men are accused of using a voice broadcast service to make tens of thousands of hoax calls to voters in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

The calls warned people that information from their mailed ballots could be used to enforce arrest warrants, collect outstanding debts and allow tracking by health officials for mandatory vaccines.

Bid to delay vote over death rejected

WASHINGTON -- A Minnesota Republican candidate's bid to delay voting in his congressional race to February because of the death of a third-party candidate was rejected Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who handles emergency requests from the federal appeals court that oversees Minnesota, denied the request from Tyler Kistner. As is typical for action on an emergency request, Gorsuch did not say anything in denying the request.

Kistner is running against Democrat Angie Craig, the incumbent, in the Nov. 3 race for Minnesota's 2nd District.

The Craig-Kistner race, for a seat that stretches southward from St. Paul's suburbs, was thrown into confusion after the September death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks. Since that party has major status in Minnesota and the death was sufficiently close to the election, it triggered a state law calling for a delay until February.

But Craig won a lower-court ruling to block the delay, and the election was moved back to Nov. 3. An appeals court left that decision in place and Kistner appealed to the Supreme Court for an emergency order putting on hold the lower court ruling.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports