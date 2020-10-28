State police: Man dies after car hydroplanes on wet Hot Springs road

A Hot Springs man died of injuries he suffered Monday in a two-car crash in the city, state police reported.

Jimmy Don Weatherford Jr., 48, was the passenger in a 1998 Ford Ranger driven by Ray Roberson, 59, of Hot Springs, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Ranger was traveling eastbound on U.S. 270 in northwest Hot Springs, approaching the highway's intersection with Bayou Point, the report states.

The Ranger then hydroplaned on a wet road and traveled into the path of an oncoming 2007 Dodge Dakota, according to the report. The passenger side of the Ranger struck the westbound Dakota, the report states, adding that the collision injured the Dakota's 21-year-old driver, who was also from Hot Springs.

Roberson was also injured in the crash, according to the report.

Weatherford was taken to a hospital, where he died about an hour after the crash, the report states.

Weather was cloudy and rainy at the time of the crash, according to the report.