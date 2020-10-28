STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Perico wins in Tennessee | ASU's Brown earns Sun Belt honor

GOLF

Perico wins in Tennessee

University of Arkansas junior Julian Perico eagled the 18th hole for the second time in three days Tuesday to win the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate in Franklin, Tenn.

Perico shot a 2-under 69 and finished at 14-under 199 to beat Vanderbilt's John Augenstein by two shots and Georgia's Davis Thompson by three.

Perico was tied with Alex Goff of Kentucky going to the final hole. He hit a 2-iron for his second shot on the 527-yard, par-5 18th and -- with some help from the cart path -- reached the green in two shots. He then sank a 20-foot eagle putt to get to 14 under.

Perico's 199 total ties the second-lowest 54-hole score in school history.

"I am very proud of Julian," Coach Brad McMakin said in a news release. "He was in control of his game and emotions this week. All wins are huge. Then considering this field, I can't express how impressive it is for any golfer to get a win."

Segundo Oliva Pinto tied for 27th place with a 4-under 209 total. He finished with 16 birdies to lead the team. Mason Overstreet shot a 4-under 67 -- tying for the third-best round of the day -- to climb 18 spots and finish in a tie for 37th place at 1-under 212.

The Razorbacks posted a three-day team total of 21-under 831, tying for sixth place in the SEC-only field. Vanderbilt claimed the team title.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU's Brown earns Sun Belt honor

Arkansas State University outside hitter Madison Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Brown, a senior from Cabot, had 34 kills -- the most by a player in NCAA Division I this season -- in the Red Wolves' 3-1 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday night. Her .338 attack percentage led the team in the victory, in which she matched a career high with 15 digs to go with two blocks. Her 34 kills were five shy of the school record set by Beth Cochran in 1997. Brown had 15 kills Friday morning and added 18 Saturday to finish with 67 kills for the weekend.

Brown leads the team in kills (182), kills per set (4.33), points (197.5), total attacks (548) and attack percentage (.241). The Red Wolves have had three performances of 20 or more kills this season, surpassing last season's mark, with Brown accounting for two of them.

Arkansas State will face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for a two-match series at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services