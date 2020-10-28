Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Parkview’s Cameron Wallace

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Parkview's Cameron Wallace (24) shoots a free throw during a game against Hot Springs on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, during the first round of the Class 5A state tournament in Russellville. ( James Leigh)

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Cameron Wallace.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard

Size: 6-6, 180 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, he averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Offer: Oral Roberts

Interest: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Henderson State and others

Coach Scotty Thurman:

“He’s really gotten better, really improved. I think when I came here he was more of an inside player than an outside player. He’s starting to develop into a wing. He’s shooting the ball a lot better than he did this time last year. He’s playing with a better motor although he’s always had a motor. He’s tried to pace himself at times and that’s been my challenge for him, not to pace himself and push through when he does get tired, but also be honest when he gets tired. That way he can be playing efficiently versus just being out there.

“I think he’s going to be one of those kids that’s probably going to blow up late. I think he has the opportunity to be a good player on the college level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT