UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Parkview’s Cameron Wallace

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Cameron Wallace.

Class: 2022

Position: Guard

Size: 6-6, 180 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, he averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Offer: Oral Roberts

Interest: Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Henderson State and others

Coach Scotty Thurman:

“He’s really gotten better, really improved. I think when I came here he was more of an inside player than an outside player. He’s starting to develop into a wing. He’s shooting the ball a lot better than he did this time last year. He’s playing with a better motor although he’s always had a motor. He’s tried to pace himself at times and that’s been my challenge for him, not to pace himself and push through when he does get tired, but also be honest when he gets tired. That way he can be playing efficiently versus just being out there.

“I think he’s going to be one of those kids that’s probably going to blow up late. I think he has the opportunity to be a good player on the college level.”