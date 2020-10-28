U.S. wider-cooperation accord with India signed

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, foreground, and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay their tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. In talks on Tuesday with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper are to sign an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlight strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi with an eye toward countering China. (Adnan Abidi/Pool via AP)

NEW DELHI -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper signed an agreement Tuesday expanding military satellite information sharing and highlighted strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi with an eye toward countering China. The two men paid tribute to Indian troops killed in defense of their country, including 20 who died earlier this year in an incident with China.

"The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their freedom and sovereignty," Pompeo said, referring to ones posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

"Our leaders and our citizens see with increasing clarity that the CCP is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation -- the foundation of a free and open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pompeo and Esper discussed the coronavirus pandemic, security and defense cooperation, and "shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific," said U.S. principal deputy spokesperson Cale Brown.

Esper earlier said the two countries' focus must now "be on institutionalizing and regularizing our cooperation to meet the challenges of the day and uphold the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific well into the future." That, he said, is particularly important "in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing actions by China."

Just hours before the meetings began, the Trump administration notified Congress of plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan -- the second major arms sale in two weeks to the island that Beijing regards as a renegade province. China reacted to the first sale by announcing sanctions on U.S. defense contractors.

Shortly before the Harpoon sale was announced, Pompeo met late Monday with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to laud "the strong partnership between the United States and India," declaring it to be "critical to the security and prosperity of both countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world," the State Department said in a statement.

Tuesday's meetings come during a flareup of military tensions between India and China in a disputed mountainous region where tens of thousands of soldiers have been engaged in a standoff since May. President Donald Trump has offered to help defuse tensions.

India and China fought a monthlong war over the region at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis in the fall of 1962, and some fear a similar confrontation before this winter sets in.

Pompeo has made no secret of the Trump administration's desire for India's help in the U.S. bid to isolate China. Since Trump became president, the U.S. and India have steadily ramped up their military relationship. When Trump visited India in February, the two sides concluded defense deals worth more than $3 billion. Bilateral defense trade has increased from near zero in 2008 to $15 billion in 2019.

The talks in New Delhi on Tuesday follow a meeting that Pompeo had earlier this month in Tokyo with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia, which together make up the four Indo-Pacific nations known as "the Quad." The Quad is seen as a counterweight to China, which critics say is flexing its military muscle throughout the region.

Pompeo will head back to Washington by way of Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia, where he plans to press each nation to push back against Chinese assertiveness, which U.S. officials complain is highlighted by predatory lending and development projects that benefit China more than the presumed recipients.

