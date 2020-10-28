Virtual town hall candidate forum set for River Valley

FORT SMITH — The River Valley Economic Development Council will host a virtual town hall with local 2020 candidates, and representatives supporting and opposing key ballot issues, via Zoom from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

Among those slated to participate in the town hall are:

• Rita Howard Watkins, non-partisan judicial candidate for Circuit Court.

• Cindy Crawford, state representative candidate, incumbent, District 76.

• Rhonda Royal, Sebastian County justice of the peace candidate, incumbent, District 9.

• Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate.

• Michael Kalagias, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Congress (Third District).

• Celeste Williams, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress (Third District).

• U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. (Third Congressional District).

• June Anteski, state representative candidate, District 74.

• Steve Edwards, state representative candidate, District 77.

• Bonnie Miller, Arkansas League of Women Voters, opposing Issue 3.

Council Founder Mosie Boyd said Wednesday that Sebastian County District 13 Justice of the Peace candidates Brian Leach and Lorrie Runion, as well as Zach Mulson, who is running for the District 11 Justice of the Peace position, are due to participate as well. Mike Barr, co-chairman of Friends of UAFS, will also be there to support a proposed 10-year extension of a 0.25% Sebastian County sales tax whose revenues go to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith while Joey McCutchen of Citizens Against Unfair Taxes will speak out against it.

Invitations are still pending for additional candidates and representatives, Boyd said.

The Zoom link for the event, according to the release, is https://bit.ly/2Gc0K4m. Voters can also participate via phone by calling (346) 248-7799 and, when prompted, entering Meeting ID: 838 5523 6835 and Passcode: 815052.