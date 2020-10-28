Sections
Voting issues? Text ADG about election experiences

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:43 p.m.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wants to know what voting looks like across the state. So we are reaching out to you – the community – to tell us. If you run into any issues while voting and want to talk to a reporter or have questions about election-related news, you can text us at (501) 777-8082. The line is monitored from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and will be monitored from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can also submit questions through this form: arkansasonline.com/electionquestions/

For more information, check out our voter guide: arkansasonline.com/voterguide/

