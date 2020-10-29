2 Arkansas women killed in accidents

At least two people died in separate road accidents Wednesday, Arkansas State police said.

In North Little Rock, a 27-year-old woman driving a 2004 GMC Yukon south on Southeastern Avenue veered off the roadway about 7:40 a.m. The vehicle vaulted over a driveway and struck a large culvert, according to a preliminary accident report. State police identified the driver as Ashley Jimenez of Jacksonville. A minor in the car was injured.

It was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the accident.

In west Arkansas, a 21-year-old woman died about 12:30 p.m. in a crash on Interstate 40.

Karis L. Batson was driving a 2017 Honda east on I-40 in the town of London, near Russellville, in Pope County. Her vehicle left the roadway on the south side of the interstate, then rotated clockwise and struck a tree on the driver's side door, according to a preliminary report. The vehicle came to a rest against the tree. Batson died in the crash.

At the time of the accident, the weather was rainy and the road was wet, state police said.