3 held on capital murder charges in Jonesboro woman's death

Three people have been arrested in connection with first-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of a Jonesboro woman, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

An incident report identified the three suspects as Isabelle Rose Hauptman, 19, of Cherokee Village, and two men from Forrest City: Jamal Galott, 21, and Kenney Ivory, 24.

Officers were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. Monday to perform a welfare check at 612 W. Cherry Ave., about a mile southwest of St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. They reported finding the body of Allie Hannah, 22, of Jonesboro in the parking lot of the apartment complex at that address, Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro department, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously.

In a Facebook post, officers said detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest Hauptman, Galott and Ivory on Monday for a residential burglary in which the stolen items included a firearm. Detectives later linked the three suspects to Hannah's death.

All three people were listed on the Craighead County jail roster on Thursday afternoon. Bonds were set at $1 million for each of the three, according to the jail roster.