31 donations given, Hill says

Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock on Wednesday reported receiving 31 donations of $1,000 or more, totaling $55,600.

Twenty-four were received Monday; five were added Tuesday and two arrived Wednesday, he told the Federal Election Commission.

The three-term incumbent is vying with state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, to represent the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Elliott filed a report of her own Tuesday.

Under federal law, candidates aren't required to file their next full campaign finance report until Dec. 3. However, they must file 48-Hour Notices, listing any donation of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of receipt.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

The FEC contributions Hill listed for Monday, totaling $38,300, came from:

• Rogers Group Inc. PAC, Nashville, Tenn., $1,000

• American Property Casualty Insurance Association PAC, Chicago, $2,500

• Associated General Contractors PAC, Arlington, Va., $2,500

• Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC PAC, Washington, $3,000

• People for Enterprise, Trade, and Economic Growth, Alexandria, Va., $1,000

• American Institute of CPAs PAC, Durham, N.C., $1,500

• Small Business Investor Alliance PAC, Washington, $2,000

• Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck PAC, Denver, $1,000

• Rent-A-Center, Inc. Good Government PAC, Plano, Texas, $2,000

• New PAC, Visalia, Calif., $1,000

• Verizon Communications Inc. PAC, Washington, $1,000

• Conservative Promises PAC, Homewood, Ala., $1,000

• Gary Palmer for Congress, Birmingham, Ala., $1,000

• RBC USA Holdco Corp. Federal PAC, New York, $1,000

• Susan B. Anthony List Inc. Candidate Fund, Arlington, Va., $1,000

• Bucshon for Congress, Newburgh, Ind., $2,000

• Victory and Nation PAC, Plano, Texas, $2,000

• Raptor PAC, Midland, Texas, $1,000

• King & Spalding Nonpartisan Committee for Good Government, Atlanta, $1,000

• James Broaddus, Austin, Texas, $1,000

• Peggy Dickinson, Little Rock, $1,000

• Dr. Roy Herman Hinman, Saint Augustine, Fla., $2,800

• Barbara Shaw, Elizabethtown, Pa., $2,500

• Barry Shaw, Elizabethtown, Pa., $2,500

Tuesday donations totaled $11,300:

• Visa Inc. PAC, Washington, $2,500

• The Liberty Fund, Vancouver, Wash., $2,800

• Frelinghuysen for Congress, Morristown, N.J., $2,000

• Bill Flores for Congress, Bryan, Texas, $2,000

• Andrew Olmem, McLean, Va., $2,000

Wednesday donations totaled: $6,000

• National Automobile Dealers Association PAC, McLean, Va., $5,000

• Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. Federal PAC, Columbia, Mo., $1,000