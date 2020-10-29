31 donations given, Hill says

Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock on Wednesday reported receiving 31 donations of $1,000 or more, totaling $55,600.
Twenty-four were received Monday; five were added Tuesday and two arrived Wednesday, he told the Federal Election Commission.
The three-term incumbent is vying with state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, to represent the state's 2nd Congressional District.
Elliott filed a report of her own Tuesday.
Under federal law, candidates aren't required to file their next full campaign finance report until Dec. 3. However, they must file 48-Hour Notices, listing any donation of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of receipt.
The FEC contributions Hill listed for Monday, totaling $38,300, came from:
• Rogers Group Inc. PAC, Nashville, Tenn., $1,000
• American Property Casualty Insurance Association PAC, Chicago, $2,500
• Associated General Contractors PAC, Arlington, Va., $2,500
• Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC PAC, Washington, $3,000
• People for Enterprise, Trade, and Economic Growth, Alexandria, Va., $1,000
• American Institute of CPAs PAC, Durham, N.C., $1,500
• Small Business Investor Alliance PAC, Washington, $2,000
• Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck PAC, Denver, $1,000
• Rent-A-Center, Inc. Good Government PAC, Plano, Texas, $2,000
• New PAC, Visalia, Calif., $1,000
• Verizon Communications Inc. PAC, Washington, $1,000
• Conservative Promises PAC, Homewood, Ala., $1,000
• Gary Palmer for Congress, Birmingham, Ala., $1,000
• RBC USA Holdco Corp. Federal PAC, New York, $1,000
• Susan B. Anthony List Inc. Candidate Fund, Arlington, Va., $1,000
• Bucshon for Congress, Newburgh, Ind., $2,000
• Victory and Nation PAC, Plano, Texas, $2,000
• Raptor PAC, Midland, Texas, $1,000
• King & Spalding Nonpartisan Committee for Good Government, Atlanta, $1,000
• James Broaddus, Austin, Texas, $1,000
• Peggy Dickinson, Little Rock, $1,000
• Dr. Roy Herman Hinman, Saint Augustine, Fla., $2,800
• Barbara Shaw, Elizabethtown, Pa., $2,500
• Barry Shaw, Elizabethtown, Pa., $2,500
Tuesday donations totaled $11,300:
• Visa Inc. PAC, Washington, $2,500
• The Liberty Fund, Vancouver, Wash., $2,800
• Frelinghuysen for Congress, Morristown, N.J., $2,000
• Bill Flores for Congress, Bryan, Texas, $2,000
• Andrew Olmem, McLean, Va., $2,000
Wednesday donations totaled: $6,000
• National Automobile Dealers Association PAC, McLean, Va., $5,000
• Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. Federal PAC, Columbia, Mo., $1,000