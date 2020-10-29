The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF OCT. 29, 2020

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-19-958. Betty Freeman v. Conway Regional Medical Center; John/Jane Doe RN 1–4; John/Jane Doe LPN and CNA 1–4; and John Doe Direct Action Insurance Carrier, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-19-31. Diana Wilcox v. Rube "Dubby" Wilcox, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Gruber, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-435. Amanda Borah and Steven Walls v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Reversed and remanded. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-104. Bobby Earl Richard v. State of Arkansas, from Desha County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Switzer and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CR-20-126. J.P. v. State of Arkansas, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Switzer and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-42. Matthew Ingle v. Callie Dacus, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-382. Steeve Louissant v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-19-657. Daniel Lynn Honey v. State of Arkansas, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison and Switzer, JJ., agree.

CV-20-51. William Keeling v. Linda McCaskill, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Switzer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-19-845. Virgil Nathan Oliver v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court.

Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-19-885. Joshua Chapelle Joyce v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-18-1067. Thomason Investments, LLC; and Todd Thomason v. Johnny Huddleston; Brenda Huddleston; TAB Construction of Harrison, LLC; Johnny Huddleston d/b/a TAB Construction and TAB Construction, Inc.; and TAB Investment, LLC, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part; affirmed on cross-appeal. Vaught, J., agrees. Gruber, C.J., concurs.

JUDGE MEREDITH SWITZER

CR-19-939. Jonathan Lee Keisler v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-19-724. Bryant Dewight Adams v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-20-372. Bradley Snider v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.