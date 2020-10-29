Camera, action!

Casting a spinning reel creates a strong fishing image despite the absence of an actual fish. A medium-fast shutter speed stops action with only a slight blur, catching spray while the line unspools. The focus is in the right center third of the frame, with open space in the middle. Light in the subject’s beard and arm directs the eye to the reel, with all action flowing to generous open space to the right. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, you will want to memorialize your moments in photographs.

Photos are mementos and keepsakes of your times afield, but with a little effort, they can also be timeless art. You don't need a suitcase full of filters and reflectors to shoot great images. You don't even need a super expensive camera.

Despite their limitations, smartphones are capable of taking superb photos and in some cases are even superior to digital single lens reflex cameras. In fact, smartphone photography is a distinctive genre, exemplified by the photography of Claire Parins, a 1982 Little Rock Central High School graduate now living in Chicago. See her work on Facebook at Claire Parins Photography.

On the other hand, you will capture better images with quality equipment. It all starts with the glass. If you must decide between a fancy body or high-quality lenses, always go for the lenses.

Excellent deals are available on camera combos that include a body and one or two lenses. My current setup is a Nikon D7200 with short- and long-range telephoto lenses. I also have a fast Sigma mid-range telephoto. "Fast" refers to a wide f-stop that allows it to gather light at faster shutter speeds than "slow" lenses. For example, a 50mm lens with an aperture lower than 2 will capture images in dimmer light than a 50mm lens with a maximum 3.5 aperture. Of course, the faster lens is also more expensive.

Photography Basics

A photographic image is essentially the combination of shutter speed and aperture. Shutter speed is the amount of time a shutter stays open, which determines the amount of time light passes through the lens.

Aperture is the diameter of the lens iris. The wider the opening, the more light it allows to reach the digital sensor. If you are shooting a relatively slow shutter speed, say 1/100 of a second, in bright light, you will use a narrow f-stop to prevent overexposure. Conversely, if the f-stop number is too high (a narrower opening), too little light will underexpose the image.

Most amateur photographers click "auto" and let their camera's computer make all of the exposure decisions. Professional photographers experiment with multiple settings using a technique called bracketing. Using different shutter speeds, they adjust the f-stop to overexpose and underexpose a couple of "stops." For example, if at 1/100 second, your meter tells you that an f-stop of 8 provides middle balance, you can bracket by "stopping up" to 8-9, and "stopping down" to 7.1 and 6.3.

Speeding or slowing the shutter will affect saturation and depth of field. That's how photographers get such widely varied takes of the same image.

Composition

Framing and composing determine an image's appearance. Amateur photographers often neglect composition, and it shows.

Experienced photographers abide by the "Rule of Thirds." When you look through your viewfinder, divide the rectangle into nine equal squares. The human eye never focuses on the center, but on the edges. The subject should occupy three squares near the edges.

If the subject is facing right or left, leave room on the right or left of the frame to collect the subject's gaze. It is jarring to see a face jammed against the edge of a frame, and it's traumatic in an action photo to see a person or animal slamming into the edge of a frame.

If your subject is posing with a fish, deer or other game, the attention should center on the animal instead of the hunter or angler. Accomplish this by having the hunter or angler look at the fish or game. This directs the viewer's eyes to the "trophy," making a stronger, more respectful and classier image.

When shooting photos on the water, make sure the water line is level. It's easy to neglect this element in the excitement of the moment, but it looks really bad when a lake or river behind a happy angler is at a 25-degree angle. The viewer expects the water to pour right out the bottom of the frame onto the floor. The same goes for horizons on terrestrial shots. Horizons and waterlines should not be slanted.

A clean background makes for a clean image. Check your viewfinder before snapping the shutter for electric lines slicing through a subject's head or a tree in the background sprouting from the top of a subject's head. Don't shoot photos of deer in the bed of a pickup surrounded by feed sacks, beer cans, tow chains, spare tires and whatever else you have back there. Put the deer on the ground, turn the head slightly to magnify the antler spread and position the hunter's head slightly overhead, between the beams. Make sure a tine doesn't pick the hunter's nose.

If the subject is small game like rabbits, squirrels or quail, it makes a strong image for the hunter to hoist and look up at the game.

The best, softest, most saturated photo light is early in the morning and late in the evening. Midday light is glaring and often accompanies harsh shadows. If you must shoot photos in bright overhead light, position the subject in a place where trees and leaves won't dapple the light.

Look Away!

At first, most of your photos will be of happy anglers posing with fish and game. In time, you'll notice plenty of other things that will enhance the moment. Leaves in the water, various landscape shots and assorted scenes, friends laughing by a campfire or cooking, and warming their hands on a cup of coffee are all worth shooting. The more things you see, the more you can shoot. These are all images of a sporting life.