Daily Record

Today at 3:07 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Jonathan Evins, 34, of Little Rock and Morgan Shumate, 24, of North Little Rock.

Albert Harrison, 63, and Vickie Scrivner, 53, both of North Little Rock.

Elena Perez, 27, and Cristian Sandoval, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Barry Childress, 27, and Jasmine Reed, 31, both of Stuttgart.

Maggie Peace, 41, and Freddie Whittenburg, 53, both of Austin.

Colton Ortego, 21, and Hannah Holmes, 21, both of Cabot.

Latrica Robinson, 41, and Marcus Campbell, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Thomas Bradbury, 29, of Donaldson and Abigail Wright, 31, of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

20-3352. Kamela Rowland v. Reese Rowland.

20-3353. Erin Henslee v. Chase Delashmit.

20-3354. Celeste Connor v. David Connor Jr.

20-3355. Teiraney Ousley v. Christopher Johnson.

20-3360. Meredith Glover v. Stephen Winkler.

20-3361. Maureen Mbena v. Bobby Easter.

20-3362. Charles Foster v. Elizabeth Foster.

GRANTED

19-4448. Johnny Lester v. Natalie Birdsong.

19-4912. Michelle Adams v. Craig Adams.

20-545. Danielle Jordan v. Eric Jordan.

20-2324. Donya Robinson v. Ryan Robinson.

20-2676. Larry Hammond v. James Hammond.

20-2846. Ciara Skowronsky v. Jacob Skowronsky.

20-2969. Lisa Ritchey v. Shawn Synco.

