Drug charges filed after arrests at park

Little Rock police arrested two women near a park Monday night on drug charges, according to a report.

Officers went to a park on 11500 Stagecoach Road after a call was received about criminal activity there. Officers arrived where several vehicles were parked, and reported seeing passenger Endi Ramos, 19, smoking out of a glass pipe then hiding it, the report said.

Driver Haven Caputo, 22, and Ramos were detained and police found methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the report.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Neither was listed on the jail's roster Wednesday night.

Caputo is additionally charged with felony possession of fentanyl and possession of marijuana.