Early-voting turnout slows, but tally high

Lee Ann Welsh of Sherwood votes Wednesday morning at First Christian Church of Sherwood. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1029voting/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Despite inclement weather and slightly lower turnout during the second week of early voting, numbers across Arkansas have nearly surpassed counts for the entire early-voting period in the last presidential election in 2016.

The latest data available from the secretary of state's office indicates that, as of the close of voting Tuesday this week, 534,264 of the state's 1.8 million registered voters had cast ballots.

During the same time period in 2016, 347,150 votes were cast.

In 2016, the total number of early votes reached 623,870, according to the secretary of state's office.

Absentee ballots have far surpassed numbers four years ago when a total 29,393 absentee ballots were returned from the beginning of early voting through Election Day.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1029voting/]

This year, 100,175 of the more than 130,000 requested absentee ballots have been returned as of Tuesday evening, the secretary of state reported.

Arkansas' figures are in line with other states in the region that also are seeing record turnout. In Louisiana, where early voting ended Tuesday, 964,000, or 32% of the state's 3 million registered voters cast ballots in-person or absentee.

Similarly in Tennessee, where early voting ends today, 1.8 million have cast ballots, surpassing early turnout in 2016.

In Arkansas, there are four more days of early voting, which ends Monday, the day before Election Day.

Over the past three presidential elections, turnout reached about 65% in Arkansas. The secretary of state projects a turnout of about 68% this year, or 1.2 million votes cast.

"I do believe that we will see a higher turnout this election," Kevin Niehaus, public relations director for the secretary of state, said in an email.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Election officials said it is typical for numbers to drop off slightly after the first week of early voting, which began Oct. 19. Many voters at polls Wednesday said they turned out in the cold, rainy weather because they hoped the wait would be shorter, which on previous days in some areas had been up to four hours long.

"We always have a drop-off [in turnout] traditionally during the second week from the first week," said Jennifer Price, executive director of the Washington County Election Commission. "Even with the weather our numbers are still exceeding what we saw in 2016."

Across the state, election officials have reported relatively few problems with early voting. Many have commented on overwhelming turnout and said issues have surrounded the need for more voting machines in some polling places, as well as a number of people who requested absentee ballots but then decided to vote instead in person.

"Other than some minor stuff that happens every election, everything is going pretty smoothly," Chris Madison, legal counsel for the state Board of Election Commissioners, said. "Some of the biggest issues were on the first day of voting when people were having to wait, and that is just part of the massive turnout."

"I think it is going to be a record-setting turnout," he said.

Madison added that he had heard of one county polling place where workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Election officials there "are looking at what to do, whether to consolidate some polls or replace some poll workers," he said, adding that he could not confirm in which county the poll workers tested positive.

He added that other covid-related issues include poll workers who had tested positive before early voting started and had asked whether they could still work after their quarantine period had ended. Madison said they were allowed to work if they had been medically cleared from isolation.

"There have been no major issues or complaints about wearing masks," he said. "Other than there are just some people who are dead set for it or dead set against it, and they will be upset whatever you do."

Voters are encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings at polling places.

"There is a lot of tension out there," Madison said. "But as far as I know, everything is running well."

When early voting began, patience wore thin at polling places, like Williams Library in Pulaski County, where lines wrapped around the building on the first day last Monday.

More voting machines have been put in place to try to decrease wait times, said Patty Bray, a poll worker at the library.

"People were upset and angry," she said. "People at the election commission were feeling the pressure to speed up the line."

Bray also said some poll workers, particularly those who are older, have expressed concern over working during the pandemic. Other polling places have experienced similar concerns but have not had severe staffing shortages.

"We are making a special effort to make sure everyone is at least 6 feet apart and every surface is clean," Bray said. "Anyone who refuses to wear a mask, I will personally walk them through the whole thing and get them in and out as quickly as possible."

More than 80,000 voters cast ballots as of poll close Wednesday in Pulaski County, representing more than 30% of the roughly 267,000 registered voters in the county. That figure surpassed the total number of ballots cast during early voting in the 2016 elections, said Bryan Poe, the county elections director.

"A lot of people who have asked for absentee ballots have shown up at polls saying they want to vote in-person," said Meghan Hassler, Sebastian County election coordinator.

Election officials reported similar trends around the state.

Hassler said the change from absentee voting to in-person likely had to do with people having more confidence about voting during the pandemic. She said voters have to fill out extra paperwork to make sure that their in-person vote is processed correctly.

"Maybe people who requested absentee ballots felt like they were being preventative," Hassler said. "Now maybe they feel more secure about voting in person."

In Sebastian County, 24,645 in-person votes had been cast by 4 p.m. Wednesday since the start of early voting, representing about 34% of the county's 72,000 registered voters.

In 2016, a little over 29,000 ballots were cast for the entire early voting period in Sebastian, according to data provided by the county clerk's office. As of Tuesday, 3,293 of the 4,309 requested absentee ballots had been returned there.

"The numbers are astronomical," said Gene Haley, chairman of the Garland County Election Commission. "Things have been smooth as silk, knock on wood."

Just over 26,000, or 40% of Garland County's approximately 65,700 registered voters, had cast ballots as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Haley said 4,655 out of 5,557 requested absentee ballots had been returned.

He said one of the main issues in Garland County was ensuring polling sites had ample personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. "It has cost us quite a bit more," he said. "But we have to take into account we have a lot of older voters here."

Having problems voting? Text the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Election Line at (501) 777-8082 if you have problems.