Fayetteville health board gives thumbs-up to plan for socially distanced Lights of the Ozarks

NWA Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus arrive on a float Friday, November 22, 2019 during the parade on the first night of the annual Lights of the Ozarks event in downtown Fayetteville. The lights illuminate the square each evening from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The city of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation department uses more than 400,000 lights. The lights remain on through December 31.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lights of the Ozarks will still happen this year, albeit in a scaled-down sort of way because of the pandemic.

The city's Board of Health on Wednesday reviewed plans for the event this year, scheduled Nov. 20 to Jan. 1. The meeting was held online via Zoom.

An estimated 5,000 people usually come to the downtown square to see the lights come on for the first night, said Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville. There's a parade, streets are closed with several vendors set up, Santa Claus makes an appearance and the mayor "flips the switch."

Because of safety and budget concerns, all that was canceled earlier this year. However, the city's tourism bureau still wants to bring some holiday cheer, Rawn said.

Opening night on Nov. 20 will be streamed online via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with Mayor Lioneld Jordan flipping the prop switch from the KFSM-TV studio. Drones will fly simultaneously over the square, showing the moment when the lights come on, Rawn said.

"We wanted a way for Lights of the Ozarks to still feel special, and to still be able to inspire some holiday cheer," she said.

The city's tourism bureau will encourage people to watch the lighting ceremony from home and visit the square on other evenings, when the concentration of people won't be as high, Rawn said.

Street vendors throughout the season will be reduced from seven to three. Hand sanitizing stations and signs reminding people to wear masks and stay safely apart will be placed on the square. Bathrooms at the Fayetteville Town Center will be open to the public and cleaned frequently.

Rawn said she saw Lights of the Ozarks as a way to add life to the square and increase foot traffic to downtown restaurants, bars and businesses while many struggle during the pandemic.

The city allocated $20,000 of reimbursable CARES Act money to Experience Fayetteville to put on four pop-up, outdoor events within the outdoor refreshment area downtown. Two of the planned dates, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, fall within Lights of the Ozarks season.

The outdoor refreshment area allows people to order alcoholic drinks inside a business and take them outside in designated cups. The money will help pay for heaters, tents, lighting and sanitation stations, along with programming, promotion and Experience Fayetteville staff who will oversee the events.

Board Chairman Hershey Garner of Highlands Oncology said the plan for Lights of the Ozarks was well-done. He agreed with the plan to keep streets open without seats set up on opening night so as to discourage people from congregating on the square.

Board Member Meredith Lowry said the event will bring a much-needed spirit boost to downtown, and praised the online approach to the lighting ceremony.

"This is a way at least for the kids to have hot chocolate at home and watch the lights go on," Lowry said.