Fear on rise vote will spark unrest around the U.S.

Voters stand six feet apart while waiting to car their ballot during early voting at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON -- Americans aren't accustomed to worrying about violence or safety ahead of an election. It's a luxury afforded by years of largely peaceful voting, a recent history of fairly orderly displays of democracy. But after months filled with disease, disruption and unrest, Americans are worried that Election Day could become a flashpoint.

With Election Day next week, voters can point to plenty of evidence behind the anxiety. More than 227,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States, and cases are spiking across the country.

A summer of protests of racial injustice and sometimes violent confrontations has left many on edge. Gun sales have broken records. Trump has called on supporters to monitor polls and some Democrat city leaders have asked for volunteers, including clergy, to watch for any trouble.

There was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to federal authorities, and another spate of violent protest this week over a police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia.

"Human beings don't do well with uncertainty, and there's been a lot of uncertainty this year," said Mara Suttmann-Lea, an assistant professor of government at Connecticut College conducting research on voting. "Absolutely I'm seeing heightened levels of anxiety ... and it's a more general, existential anxiety -- 'What is the state of our democracy?'"

For some, the worries are a vague sense of looming trouble that could take many forms -- conflict at a polling place, protest over the outcome, protest over no outcome, a conflagration that splits Americans over now-familiar divisions.

"You can feel it in the energy," particularly on social media, says Cincinnati voter Josh Holsten Sr., 42. "There are just a lot of extra tensions that don't necessarily need to be there."

Holsten says he is voting for President Donald Trump but thinks neither the president nor former Vice President Joe Biden is doing enough to calm people down. The car salesman has even stocked up on food, water and bullet-resistant vests for his family -- in case the election sparks trouble.

Law enforcement and election officials are preparing, too. FBI and local officials in several states have been conducting drills and setting up command centers to respond to election-related unrest.

Election officials are training poll workers on how to deescalate conflict and ensuring they're prepared on the rules about poll monitoring, voter intimidation and harassment.

"The procedures have always been there. We've just never had to use them," said Ellen Sorensen, an elections judge in Naperville, Ill., outside Chicago. "Perhaps this time we may. I don't know."

A group called Election Protection Arizona says it intends to train hundreds of people at the polls, including on deescalation guidance in case of confrontations.

The Rev. Joan Van Becelaere, executive director of Unitarian Universalist Justice Ohio and part of an effort to keep the peace, said the virus has fueled fear and division.

Millions of Americans are voting despite the worries.

A poll in August by the Pew Research Center suggests that more Americans see the stakes as higher than usual in the 2020 presidential election. Twenty years ago, just half of voters said it really mattered who won. As of August, 83% express this view.

"November's going to be scary because both sides aren't going to give," said Bob Stanley, 66, a longtime Republican and Trump supporter from Johnstown, Pa.

Stanley expressed a hope shared by Republicans and Democrats: "I hope it's going to be an overwhelming majority, or there will be trouble."

Another Johnstown resident, Fran Jacobs, a 76-year-old Biden supporter, expressed similar concerns about whether the result would be clear, whether people would be calm and whether the world would look at the U.S. as a functional democracy.

"I've never been frightened for the country. I always figured we're gonna make it. We always pull something up. And I'm really frightened this time," she said, looking to the sky. "It's all in your hands, I know."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Astrid Galvin and Julie Carr Smyth of The Associated Press.

Voters mark their ballots during early voting at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, stands in line to cast his early vote at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The mayor waited over three hours in line to cast his vote. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

People wait in line to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots at the County Office Building Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Absentee ballots are seen in a locked box during early voting at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Members of the Rebirth Brass Band, from left, tuba player Clifton Smith, drummer Jenard Andrews, bass drummer Thaddeus Ramsey, and trumpet player Glenn Hall, stand across the street from the Smoothie King Center playing songs for the long line of early voters standing outside the sport complex in New Orleans, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)