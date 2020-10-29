Foundation awards $83,650 to PB-area nonprofit agencies

Dr. Rachel M. Miller, executive director of the Arts and Sciences Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff, is shown in the center's "blue box room" in this 2018 file photo.

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation has awarded $83,650 to 30 local nonprofits for the current grant cycle.

"We are seeing that the need is greater than ever for the area's nonprofits," MaryRoss Taylor, grant committee chair, said in a news release. "The pandemic has made things harder this year. The demand for services has grown, especially for children. Our local board members and our executive director, Lawrence Fikes, have been hand delivering checks to grant recipients."

The grant recipients include: Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Youth Partners of Pine Bluff/Jefferson County, Ivy Center for Education, Centers for Youth & Families Foundation, Jefferson County Single Parent Scholarship, Pine Bluff National Challenger Little League, Home Again Pine Bluff, St. Peter Soup Kitchen, Trinity Village, Neighbor to Neighbor, Salvation Army, Arkansas Hunters Feeding Hungry, NAACP, Gigi's Playhouse, White Hall School District, City of Pine Bluff, Sweet Pea Express, Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Youth Home, Whole Nedz, Youth Basketball League, Larenee Ministries, Ivy Center for Education, PCCUA Ridge Runner Food Pantry, Mainline Health Systems, Hamburg School District, Neighbor to Neighbor, Daughters of Charity Services, Gould Youth Ministries, BRAVE of Pine Bluff and House of Bread Deliverance Church.

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of Arkansas Community Foundation, was founded in 1987 and has awarded almost $4 million in grants to the Pine Bluff area. This year, the awards were made available through the foundation's Giving Tree Grant Program and the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Community Health Endowment.

All nonprofit applicants were evaluated based on a host of criteria including potential benefit to the community and sustainability beyond the grant cycle, evidence of cooperation or collaboration with other organizations working in the same field, innovation and creativity of the approach; and providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of organizations or the larger community regarding health issues.

The JRMC Health Endowment is a grant program made possible through JRMC in accordance with its goal to bring quality healthcare to the people of Southeast Arkansas, according to the release.

JRMC applicant organizations are those that serve residents of Jefferson, Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln counties.

Details: https://www.arcf.org/affiliates/pine-bluff-area/ or pinebluffarea@arcf.org or Executive Director Lawrence Fikes at 870-850-7934.