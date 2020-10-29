I-30 expansion to close lanes

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will reduce traffic to one lane in either direction during overnight hours for most of November, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. daily starting Sunday and continuing through Nov. 30, weather permitting.

Work won't take place between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, which is the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the department said.

Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police, the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 between Sevier Street and U.S.70 to six lanes from four. The work also includes improvements to the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.