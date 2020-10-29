• Talu Massey, a 103-year-old Detroit woman who voted for Franklin D. Roosevelt 80 years ago and who cast her early ballot in September, says it's every citizen's "civic duty" to take part in the process to choose "who you want to be running the government."

• Maurice Small, 32, dropped to one knee at a Philadelphia intersection where police in riot gear had just clashed with people protesting the death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot by officers Monday, and proposed to Tanesha Pennington, his girlfriend of eight years, who said yes.

• Daniel Rippy of Livermore, Calif., a Michigan native and University of Michigan fan convicted of using social media in 2018 to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University during its annual game against Michigan, was sentenced to a year in federal prison.

• Anthony Guevara, 20, of Naples, Fla., is facing charges after authorities say he altered the voting records of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, changing DeSantis' address from the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee to a West Palm Beach apartment complex 420 miles away, which initially kept the governor from voting early.

• Josh Henges, 36, a former member of the USA Judo team, pinned a robber to the ground after being threatened with a BB gun in downtown Kansas City, Mo., detaining the suspect until police arrived.

• Edwin Ongchuan, governor of Northern Samar province in the Philippines, said a town's police chief bled to death during a raid on an illegal cockfight when a razor-sharp metal blade attached to a rooster's leg sliced into an artery in the officer's leg.

• Garrison Courtney, 44, a Tampa, Fla., man who pleaded guilty to claiming to be a CIA operative in a scheme that netted more than $4 million from contractors who thought they were supporting his covert activities, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

• Eddie Kabacinski, a City Council member in Warren, Mich., accused of handcuffing a woman who placed Black Lives Matter stickers on campaign signs for President Donald Trump, is facing charges of assault and impersonating an officer, police said.

• Margrethe Hansen, a 104-year-old Danish woman who can't sit in a car for long periods, hired a helicopter to fly her from her retirement home more than 100 miles to visit her 82-year-old son and grandchildren, saying the flight was "a bit bumpy, but it was fine."