James Hales: Work, play, education create snapshot of life in Rogers in the 1950

Rogers High School, c.1950, was led by superintendent Birch Kirksey. That year, the school system provided 17 buses for rural students and had just built a new football field and stadium on N. Eighth Street where the Post Office is now located. (photo courtesy of the Rogers Historical Museum)

In 1950, Rogers was a thriving and growing town of about 5,000 citizens. The big war -- World War II -- had been over for five years, and those who served came home and started their families and careers. The center of all business and cultural activity was concentrated in about an eight-block radius. There were no shopping centers or malls, no Daisy BB Gun factory, Beaver Lake, Wendt-Sonis, Emerson Electric, Scott Paper, television or many other historical happenings that shaped our city as we know it today.

So what was life like in 1950? Here is a little glimpse from that peaceful, magical time before it all got so complicated.

What did folks do to make a living in 1950?

The biggest industry was poultry farming and processing. Many farmers produced poultry, mostly chickens, but very few could make a living at it. They needed a job to supplement their small farming operations. The biggest employer was the Munsingwear Hosiery Plant at the railroad tracks on Olrich Street. Munsingwear was the largest producer of seamless nylon hose in the nation and employed about 200 workers. During and after World War II, nylon hose were in great demand and short supply -- and the Rogers plant filled this need. The street in front of the plant was changed from Hickory Street to Olrich to honor the president of Munsingwear, Ernest Olrich.

The oldest manufacturing business in Rogers was the vinegar plant at North First and Cedar streets, built in 1905 by O.L. Gregory. In 1950, the ownership and name had changed to Speas Vinegar. It was one in a chain of about 20 plants across the nation with the home office in Rogers. Today, that building is the Traders Market.

Other companies that provided jobs were the Rogers Vinegar Co., the Rogers Spray Supply Co. and the Rogers Fruit Co. -- all owned by Frank Strode. During the height of the season, Rogers Fruit Co. shipped 3,000 bushels of apples a day all over the U.S., and Rogers Vinegar produced 1,000 cases of vinegar a day.

The Harris Bakery, 114 W. Elm St., was built in 1936 and produced bread at that location from 1936 until 1993. Residents during that period were blessed with the delicious smell of bread downtown every day. In 1950, the bakery installed a new slice and wrap machine that could process 3,600 loaves per hour. The bakery provided good jobs, and many employees worked there all of their adult lives. Earl Harris also hired part-time high school kids as their first real jobs.

The other bakery in town was Webster's Bakery, 112 S. Second Street. In 1950, 117 couples from across the nation gathered on the Harris Hotel steps for a historic ceremony to reaffirm their wedding vows. The Webster Bakery provided a huge 800-pound wedding cake for the event. About this time, Roy Webster's business was evolving from a bakery into industrial gifts. Honey, jams, jellies and preserves were packaged in unique early American miniature containers designed by Roy Webster and sold to America's greatest industrial companies as gifts for their employees. The company has been sold but still thrives on North Second Street.

The Carnation Milk Co., 206 W. Birch St., began operation in 1935 producing condensed milk. By the 1950s, the plant employed 26 haulers to pick up cans of milk from 1,200 area farmers.

The Eversole Stave Mill, 105 W. Olive St., was owned by Lige Eversole and paid over $318,000 in 1950 for payrolls and log purchases. In that year, it produced over 2 million board feet of staves, which were shipped all over the country to make wooden barrels.

The Benton County Nursery, located on U.S. 71B just north of the old Daisy Plant, was owned by T.L. Jacobs and covered 300 acres with 100 employees. At the time, it was the largest mail order business in the state.

Where did you buy a car?

After World War II, the craze to own an automobile mushroomed, and everybody wanted the newest and fanciest car. The automobile not only opened new and exciting traveling options, but it was a serious status symbol. So, where in Rogers could you buy one? The oldest dealership by far was McNeil Chevrolet, established by Tom McNeil in 1909. It was located at 119 S. Second St., now the law office of Matthews, Campbell, Rhoads, McClure & Thompson, P.A. An ad in the Rogers Daily News, 1950, showed a picture of Tom McNeil presenting a brand new 1950 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe four-door sedan to Clint Pratt for 30 years of service to the company. You could buy a new Chevrolet for as little as $1,400.

If you wanted a Ford, Newt Hailey had just built a new state-of-the-art showroom and shop at 313 S. Second St. This building later became The Morning News building and today has been restored to its 1947 appearance and serves as the Rogers Historical Museum. A new 1950 Ford cost about $1,500. For the wealthier folks, you walked across the street to Decker Motor Co., 302 S. Second St., and bought a Buick from Charles Decker for about $2,500. Today the building is the Las Palmas Restaurant. B.M. Putman owned Putman Motor Co., 111 S. Third St., to satisfy those who wanted a new Pontiac. Today that building houses Hapa's Hawaiian Bar & Grill. If your heart desired an Oldsmobile, the Greenwood Motor Co., 222 S. First St., offered the new Oldsmobile Rocket "88" with all of the bells and whistles for about $2,000.

What did folks do for entertainment?

Lake Atalanta was one of the prettiest lakes inside the city limits of any town in Arkansas. In 1948, J.D. "Cactus" Clark and Ed Bautts leased part of the south shore and built their Lakeside Resort. The resort provided a restaurant, swimming pool, skating rink, boating, fishing and picnicking. Lake Atalanta was the center of recreation for Rogers for many decades.

West of town, the Twin City Drive-In provided black-and-white movies to watch in the comfort and privacy of your own automobile. Admission was 50 cents for adults, kids free. The snack bar offered a variety of treats and the best coffee in town for a nickel. Across the highway was the Twin City Golf and Country Club for the more affluent of society who loved to play golf. In 1950, the board of directors included Dr. W.E. Jennings, president; Dr. John Rollow, vice president; James Shofner, secretary-treasurer; Gene Harris; Kale M. Fones; E. Alumbaugh; and E.C. Walker.

On Saturday, most of the rural folks knocked off work at noon and came to town for an evening of shopping, visiting and a double feature at one of the theaters. The Victory, 114-116 S. Second St., offered the latest black-and-white movies. The Rogers Theater at 206 W.Walnut St. -- now Golden's Designer Jewelry -- offered movies a little cheaper than the Victory. Many interesting characters attended the Rogers theaters, but none more colorful than a couple who lived north of town near Pea Ridge. Effie and Harry would walk to Rogers every weekend to shop and see westerns at the theaters, especially Roy Rogers movies. According to local legend, once a villain was sneaking up on Roy to stab him, Effie stood and yelled, "Look out, Roy!" and threw a glass Coke bottle at the villain through the screen. They were banned from the Rogers Theater after that, and Coke was not served in a bottle after that, either.

What was the big event of 1950?

Probably the most important event of the year for Rogers' citizens was the opening of the Rogers Memorial Hospital on Sept. 27, 1950. The previous hospital at 506 E. Spruce St. -- now the Office of Human Concern -- was small and ill equipped. It closed in 1947, and for a few years Rogers had no hospital. Dr. Hollis Buckelew was the driving force in the creation of the hospital, but it was a joint effort with contributions by almost every businessman and many Rogers citizens. The 30-bed hospital cost $263,000, two thirds provided by local citizens and one third by the federal government. Sadly, Dr. Buckelew saw his dream of a modern hospital realized, but he died in the new hospital a month later at the young age of 42.

What about the news?

In 1950, Rogers was blessed with two newspapers, The Rogers Daily News and the Rogers Democrat, both owned by E.W. Pate. In the summer of 1935, Pate purchased the old Hotel Main building at the corner of South First and Poplar streets -- now the location of Castors Car Care Center. He renovated the large hotel into the Daily News building and published and printed both newspapers from there until the papers and building were sold in July of 1955.

And education?

For a good education, Rogers offered Rogers High School on Walnut Street and grade schools Central Ward, Maple Grove and Sunnyside. Central Ward was built on the site formerly occupied by Rogers Academy. It later became Elmwood Junior High and is now Frank Tillery Elementary. Maple Grove opened in 1898 as the Fourth Ward School, then became known as Maple Grove. Many thousands of Rogers citizens attended the school until it closed in 1951. The building, now Christ's Church at Oak and Arkansas streets, is the oldest school building in Rogers. Sunnyside School, 210 E. Locust St., was built in 1910 and was the smallest of the three grade schools. It closed in 1954, and the site is now the parking lot of Sunnyside Baptist Church. Curiously, Maple Grove did not have a lunchroom, and students were bused to Sunnyside for lunch.

There are many other interesting people, events, and places to remember during the mid-century year in Rogers, but they will have to be covered in a future column.