Mother calls for new special prosecutor in Taylor shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of Breonna Taylor is calling for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death, adding her voice to two grand jurors who are speaking out about the Kentucky attorney general’s handling of the case.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron “used and abused the grand jury system, misled the public and showed a blatant disregard for his legal, ethical and moral duties,” Taylor’s mother wrote in a letter sent Wednesday to the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council.

Tamika Palmer said that on the day of the grand jury decision announcement last month, Cameron told her “the grand jury declined to indict other officers and that his team had done the best they could.”

But two anonymous grand jurors said the panel was not given the chance to explore charges related to Taylor’s shooting death by officers.

Palmer said after Cameron told her the grand jury was only able to indict a former officer for wanton endangerment.

Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot five times by white officers on March 13. Taylor’s boyfriend, fearing an intruder, told investigators he fired one shot from a handgun after police entered Taylor’s apartment to serve a warrant. No drugs or cash were found at her home.