OPINION | WALLY HALL: Some Bulldogs agree with new head coach

Apparently some of the Mississippi State Bulldogs agreed with new head coach Mike Leach.

After losing to Kentucky 24-2—this is the same Bulldog team that opened the season with a 44-34 win over defending National Champions LSU—Leach said he was going to have to find out who really wanted to be a Bulldog.

Or another way to put that, play for him.

As of today reportedly eight Bulldogs have left the team, with the latest being starting tailback Kylin Hill, who was for 1,350 yards last season but had more catches, 23, than rushes, 15 in Leach’s Air Raid offense.

The Bulldogs rank dead last in the SEC in rushing, averaging 28.5 yards per game.

They are second, behind Alabama, in passing with 357.5 yards per game.

After beating LSU Leach was the talk of the nation, but since then the Bulldogs have been winless and have scored a total of just 30 points.

Hill apparently did not tell Leach he was departing, opting to send out a tweet that he was leaving to prepare for the NFL draft next summer.

Hill projects as a running back, not receiver, in the NFL.