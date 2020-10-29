100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1920

• If a rumor that was current in Little Rock and Camp Pike yesterday is supported by future developments, the personnel of the Third Division will be substantially increased and Camp Pike will become one of the largest concentration camps in the United States. The story told here yesterday, which is totally lacking of confirmation except that it was declared to be quite likely by Brig. Gen. E. M. Lewis, commanding general at Camp Pike, is that Pike is to be made a permanent concentration camp and that regular troops now stationed at Camp Dix, N. J., will be transferred here to bring the Third Division to full strength.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1970

• Dr. George L. B. Pratt, president of Arkansas Polytechnic College at Russellville proposed Wednesday that the state Commission on Co-ordination of Higher Educational Finance administer all scholarships offered to state-supported colleges and universities in Arkansas, except those in specialized areas. Dr. Pratt said that this would end competition between the state colleges in offering scholarships -- a competition that often results in the offer of scholarships to students who need them the least.

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1995

• The Little Rock School District's contract with a custodial management services company might violate state law, a judge said Saturday. U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright made the remark during a three-hour hearing Saturday morning on the district's contract with ServiceMaster Management Services Inc. However, Wright issued no decision on the validity of the contract because attorneys did not finish presenting their cases. The contract has become the latest dispute in the district's 12-year-old desegregation case.

10 years ago

Oct. 29, 2010

• The number of early voters in Pulaski County is on pace to exceed the total who voted early in 2006, the last off-year election, election officials said Thursday. By 4:19 p.m. Thursday, 30,437 people had voted during the early period leading up to Tuesday's general election, said Melinda Allen, director of the Pulaski County Election Commission. In 2006, a total of 34,663 people cast ballots before Election Day in Pulaski County, according to election commission statistics. Early voting, which began Oct. 18, continues today and Saturday at nine locations and on Monday only at the main location at the Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St. Statewide, 190,987 people had cast votes during the early-voting period by 4 p.m. Thursday, said Sandra McGrew, a spokesman for Secretary of State Charlie Daniels.