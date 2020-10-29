Pickup strikes people on side of I-40, killing 2 and injuring 3

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

Two people died and three were injured after a pickup struck several individuals on the side of Interstate 40 in west Arkansas on Wednesday, troopers said.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. near Mulberry in Franklin County, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Individuals in two vehicles had stopped to help after a Ford Focus on the westbound shoulder was involved in a crash, the report states.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Avalanche traveling west left the interstate and struck the Ford, pushing it into the four people who stopped to help.

William Burrow, 59, of Bald Knob and Jesse Lowrey, 39, of Copan, Okla. died as a result of the wreck, the report states. Three others, a 39-year-old Dewey, Okla. man; a 38-year-old Fort Eustis, Va. woman and the driver of the Ford, a 56-year-old Whitley City, Ky. woman, were injured.

Troopers described conditions as rainy, cloudy and wet at the time of the crash.

At least 529 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.