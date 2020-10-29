Pittman: Testing turned out fine

UA Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks are in good shape from a covid-19 testing standpoint and improving in overall health after the players were given the weekend off during the bye week.

Asked on Wednesday's SEC teleconference whether the players had been given restrictions for the weekend and whether he had concerns about testing, Pittman replied, "Yeah, I had plenty of concerns, but we choose to trust our team. We did not put any restrictions on them. We did have to get back here on Sunday evening for a covid test at 6 o'clock."

After a Friday morning weightlifting session, the Razorbacks were off until Sunday evening, when they resumed preparations for Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game at No. 8 Texas A&M.

Pittman said the Hogs' testing "came out fine, but I'm always stressed about that Sunday test because even if it's a home game, you know, you have more quarantine possibilities because of the bus ride. You have more quarantine possibilities on the road because of the plane flight. So that Sunday test is a little bit of a beast."

Asked last week about whether he'd try to limit their travel or activities over the weekend, Pittman remarked, "What would we do with them? Sit here and have them sit around in the stadium or something? We're just going to trust them."

Pittman said injured defenders Montaric Brown, Bumper Pool, Dorian Gerald, Deon Edwards and Myles Slusher are on the mend

"Dorian has practiced," he said. "Mo Brown is cleared. I don't know if Dorian will be able to play or not. We'll see as the week continues. ... Bumper has practiced this week as well."