Rockets hit Armenia maternity hospital

Medical workers take refuge in a basement of a hospital as doctors perform surgery during shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijani forces hit Stepanakert, the region's capital, and the nearby town of Shushi with the Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, killing one civilian and wounding two more. (AP Photo)

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Rockets hit a hospital and residential areas Wednesday amid deadly fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that has raged for more than a month despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

In Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani rocket hit a maternity hospital but inflicted no casualties. Azerbaijani authorities denied responsibility and in turn accused Armenia of launching a rocket strike on the town of Barda that killed more than 20 civilians and wounded more than 70. Armenia rejected the accusations.

Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijani forces hit Stepanakert, the region's capital, and the nearby town of Shushi with Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, a devastating Soviet-designed weapon intended to ravage wide areas with explosives and cluster munitions.

There were no patients or medical personnel in the maternity hospital in Stepanakert at the moment of the strike, which also damaged adjacent premises of a sprawling medical center filled with patients.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1029azerbaijan/]

Mger Musailyan, the center's chief doctor, denounced the attack as "inhumane," noting that the medical center is treating covid-19 patients among others. The region has seen a spike in infections amid the fighting that has diverted scarce medical resources to treat the wounded.

"This is absurd to attack a hospital. It's prohibited in the whole world," Musailyan said.

Inna Gasparyan, the chief nurse, said the coronavirus patients are helpless. "Those patients who are here, they are all on breathing machines, they are very sick, and they cannot be evacuated to the basement," she said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied hitting the maternity hospital and targeting other civilian areas, and in turn accused Armenian forces of using the Smerch multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. The strike on Barda killed at least 21 civilians, including children, and wounded more than 70, Azerbaijani officials said.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian called accusations of striking Barda "groundless and false." Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev promised on Twitter a "befitting response" for the strike.

Information for this article was contributed by Daria Litvinova, Vladimir Isachenkov, Aida Sultanova, Edith M. Lederer and Suzan Fraser of The Associated Press.

A man looks in a burnt out car after multiple rocket system shelling by Armenian forces in Barda, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejected all the accusations and in turn accused Armenian forces of using the Smerch multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. The strike on Barda killed more than 20 people and wounded 60, Azerbaijani officials said. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

Medical workers reacts hiding in a basement of a hospital during shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijani forces hit Stepanakert, the region's capital, and the nearby town of Shushi with the Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, killing one civilian and wounding two more. (AP Photo)

Smoke rises after multiple rocket system shelling by Armenian forces in Barda, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejected all the accusations and in turn accused Armenian forces of using the Smerch multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. The strike on Barda killed more than 20 people and wounded 60, Azerbaijani officials said. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

Medical workers transport a wounded in a hospital during shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijani forces hit Stepanakert, the region's capital, and the nearby town of Shushi with the Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, killing one civilian and wounding two more. (AP Photo)

A firefighter extinguishes a burnt out car after multiple rocket system shelling by Armenian forces in Barda, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejected all the accusations and in turn accused Armenian forces of using the Smerch multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. The strike on Barda killed more than 20 people and wounded 60, Azerbaijani officials said. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

Doctors perform surgery in a basement of a hospital during shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijani forces hit Stepanakert, the region's capital, and the nearby town of Shushi with the Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, killing one civilian and wounding two more. (AP Photo)

Shards of glass from a car and blood are seen on the pavement after multiple rocket system shelling by Armenian forces in Barda, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejected all the accusations and in turn accused Armenian forces of using the Smerch multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. The strike on Barda killed more than 20 people and wounded 60, Azerbaijani officials said. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

An Azerbaijani officer helps an elderly woman to leave a dangerous area after multiple rocket system shelling by Armenian forces in Barda, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejected all the accusations and in turn accused Armenian forces of using the Smerch multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. The strike on Barda killed more than 20 people and wounded 60, Azerbaijani officials said. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)