Slaying of girlfriend nets 40-year term

A Mississippi County Circuit Court jury convicted a Blytheville man of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2019 shooting of his girlfriend.

The six-man, six-woman jury found Eric L. Bragg, 39, guilty of killing Brittney Nicole Sims, 26, in their Hearn Street home in western Blytheville on Feb. 19, 2019. Police said Bragg accused Sims of having an affair and shot her in an upstairs bedroom.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Bragg to 40 years in prison for the slaying, 15 years for a weapons enhancement and 10 years enhancement for committing the crime in the presence of two children, according to court documents and the office of Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington. The two enhancement sentences will be imposed after Bragg serves the 40-year sentence.