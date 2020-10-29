The World Series is the talk of the sports world today. Not necessarily how it was won, or who won, but how the winning team celebrated. (For the best read on the subject, go to ESPN.com and have Jeff Passan walk you through the details.)

The Dodgers were ahead of the Rays in Game Six on Tuesday night when sometime in the late innings the Dodgers pulled its star third baseman Justin Turner. The viewing audience wasn't told why.

Later we found out: The player had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the results had just come in. (How that happens in mid-game is a question the commissioner will have to answer.)

The protocols said the player must isolate. Which he did.

Until the end of the game.

After the Dodgers won the game, and with it the World Series, Justin Turner took to the field to celebrate with his teammates. And took pictures. Hugging teammates. He took a team photo. No social distancing.

One GM called it a super-spreader event, live on national TV.

Let's hope the test was a false positive. After all, the players in the Series were supposed to be in a bubble for the last month. But it goes to show that people in the public eye don't always follow the rules--even with millions watching.

After all the hubbub, the president of the Dodgers told reporters: "I don't think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out" to celebrate with his team.

The point is, there should have been.

The Dodgers are the talk of the sports world today. For all the wrong reasons.