Wisconsin cancels game at Nebraska

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst was one of 12 people within the Badgers’ program who tested positive for covid, resulting in the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Nebraska. (AP file photo)

The pandemic hit Big Ten football just two weeks into its season Wednesday as No. 9 Wisconsin canceled its game at Nebraska and paused team activities for at least a week after a dozen people in the program -- including Coach Paul Chryst -- tested positive for covid-19.

Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. Alvarez said the team had only one positive test two days before Friday's season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois and 12 positive tests afterward.

"With the number of positives in that short a timeline, the chancellor and I felt we have an issue, that we have to make this decision and get our arms around this and control the covid and virus now before it got out of hand," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said Wisconsin had reached the "orange/red" levels in the Big Ten protocols based on its rate of positive tests. The Big Ten says teams in that area must proceed with caution; among the steps is considering the viability of playing.

The game with Nebraska won't be rescheduled. Neither team will be credited with a win or a loss.

Chryst said he underwent a polymerase chain reaction test Tuesday and learned Wednesday morning he was positive.

"Physically I feel good," Chryst said. "Certainly disappointed for what's happened. We were wanting the opportunity, and our players were wanting the opportunity to play. To not have that opportunity, and I know why and I support and understand why we're not (playing), but when you have a hand in it ... that's where there's disappointment."

School officials said six players and six staff members had tested positive over the past five days. Additional test results were pending.

Wisconsin becomes the first Big Ten school to postpone a game since the league started its pandemic-delayed season five days ago. It was the 37th game involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 6.

The announcement followed reports that quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive twice -- which would require him to sit out at least 21 days under Big Ten protocols -- and that backup quarterback Chase Wolf had tested positive at least once.

Last year's starting quarterback, Jack Coan, is already out indefinitely after foot surgery. The Badgers' only other scholarship quarterback is junior Danny Vanden Boom.

Rescheduling the Nebraska game would have been problematic because the Big Ten's nine-game schedule doesn't give teams any off weeks.

Nebraska had no immediate comment on the cancellation. Alvarez said he contacted Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos.

"I thought Bill was very professional and understanding," Alvarez said. "He felt disappointed for us, and I'm sure disappointed that we weren't going to play a game."

Wisconsin's next scheduled game is Nov. 7 at home against Purdue, but that matchup also could be in jeopardy.

"We'll see where we are as far as testing, and we'll make that decision as we move closer to the game," Alvarez said. "The most important thing right now is to quarantine our players, get this under control."

The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games to be eligible for the league championship game. If the average number of conference games played by all Big Ten teams is below six, programs must play no less than two fewer league games than that average to be considered.

Alvarez said players currently are quarantining in hotel rooms. Players who test positive must undergo comprehensive cardiac testing an be cleared by a university-designated cardiologist before they can return to action. Chryst must self-isolate for 10 days.