Wolves get redo of 2019

Junior running back Owen Miller (2) has 10 rushing touchdowns this season as part of an experienced Lake Hamilton backfield that will lead the Wolves against Benton this week. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

Lake Hamilton is in a similar position as last season with two games left.

The Wolves were undefeated in 2019 through eight games, but still had Benton and Greenwood left on the schedule. They lost those two games and settled for the No. 3 seed from the 6A-West Conference.

Now the Wolves are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the 6A-West with the same two teams on the horizon.

Coach Tommy Gilleran said his team is feeling confident ahead of a trip to Benton on Friday.

Unlike a year ago when quarterback Layne Warrick injured his foot and missed the Benton and Greenwood games, the Wolves have a healthy signal-caller in junior Grant Bearden. They also have experienced running backs such as juniors Tevin Woodley (14 rushing touchdowns) and Owen Miller (10 rushing touchdowns).

"We don't have to go to a new quarterback this week," Gilleran said. "Our running backs were sophomores last year. They're juniors this year. They've been in the system.

"They all understand how big this game is now."

After holding on to win at Russellville 43-42 on Oct. 9, the Wolves had no trouble with Siloam Springs and Van Buren the past two weeks. They defeated Siloam Springs 42-19 on Oct. 16 and Van Buren 44-7.

"We've played some of our best football," Gilleran said. "Our kids believe in what we're trying to do. Defensively, we're giving up less points. We're focused on playing hard."

Benton (5-3, 3-1) is coming off a 42-28 loss at Class 6A No. 1 Greenwood, but the Panthers have one of the state's top quarterbacks in senior Garrett Brown (17 touchdown passes).

"They've got a quarterback who's a three-year starter," Gilleran said. "They've got a good running back [Casey Johnson]. Defensively, they're big.

"Every possession is big for us."

NEWPORT

'Hounds vs. 'Cats

Newport has had Harding Academy circled on its 2020 schedule since it was released.

Harding Academy ended Newport's 2019 season in the second round of the playoffs on its way to the Class 3A state championship.

On Friday night, Newport and Harding Academy meet in a game that likely will decide the 3A-2 Conference championship.

The Greyhounds (8-0, 4-0) can clinch the 3A-2 title with a victory over the Wildcats (5-1, 2-0) at First Security Stadium in Searcy. However, if the Wildcats win Friday and at Salem on Nov. 5, they'll be the conference champion. Newport finishes with conference play this week and is scheduled to be off next week.

Newport Coach Mark Hindsley remembers what happened to the Greyhounds last season, but said this is a different situation.

"It's a conference game," Hindsley said. "You want to be the conference champion. You have to go through them [Harding Academy] to win it. With losing last year like we did and with this year's game being for a conference title, it's a must-win game for us."

The Greyhounds are led by senior running back Tharon Davis, who has scored a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns. Hindsley said Davis, along with six other seniors, are providing solid leadership for Newport.

"They're a tight group," Hindsley said. "They've shown the juniors and sophomores the way. They [the younger players] have followed their lead."

JOE T. ROBINSON

Fun times

Joe T. Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said the Senators -- the defending Class 4A state champions -- are enjoying themselves again.

Eskola believes the Senators have been playing better since a 36-35 loss at Nashville on Oct. 9. They have won two consecutive games, defeating Malvern 35-13 on Oct. 16 and routing Bauxite on the road 52-3 last Friday.

"Last week against Bauxite, they cut loose and had fun," Eskola said. "We feel like we're playing to our potential."

Up next for Robinson (5-3, 3-1) is Ashdown (6-2, 3-2) on Friday at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. A victory against the Panthers will improve the Senators' playoff seeding prospects.

Last season, Robinson was the 4A-7's No. 1 seed on its way to the school's first state championship since 1980, but Eskola doesn't think it's necessary to reach the ultimate goal.

"We're not worried about where we're seeded," Eskola said. "Our mindset is to put us wherever in the bracket. If we're good enough to win a state championship, then we'll win it. But put us in and we'll go play."

HOXIE

Showdown looms

The past three Hoxie-Osceola matchups have helped decide the 3A-3 Conference championship.

Osceola defeated Hoxie in each of those three games and won the title. In 2018 and 2019, Osceola advanced to the Class 3A state championship game.

Hoxie Coach Tom Sears said the Mustangs (7-0, 4-0) are ready to end their losing streak against the Seminoles (3-3, 3-0) and clinch at least a share of the 3A-3 championship Friday.

"We feel good," Sears said. "We know it's going to be a tough game. We're just proud to be in this position.

"Osceola is a good football team. We have to play our best football game."

Hoxie has not won an outright conference championship since 2013, but Sears said this team is capable of ending the drought.

"It would validate everything we're doing here," he said. "They have been unbelievable all year long. It would be so gratifying to get it done."

CORNING

Winning ways

A year ago, Corning snapped a 42-game losing streak, which was the state's longest at the time. This season, the Bobcats are over .500 and will be in the Class 3A playoffs.

Corning (5-2, 3-1) hosts Harrisburg on Friday in a 3A-3 Conference game.

Coach Larry Treadway said the Bobcats have not only bought into what he is telling them, but they've also bought into each other.

"It's a closer group of kids this season," Treadway said. "We got off to a slow start, but the kids have won some close games."

Senior fullback and linebacker Gary Comstock is leading the Bobcats. He had 156 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in Corning's 32-14 victory over Palestine-Wheatley on Friday. He is also averaging 12 tackles per game, Treadway said.

Corning will make its first playoff appearance since 2014. Treadway said it's a big deal.

"The kids are excited," he said. "Some of them were part of the 0-42 streak. But the community has backed them."

JACKSONVILLE

Games canceled

Jacksonville will miss its next two games after learning about a football player and staff member testing positive for covid-19.

The Titans' games against Little Rock Christian on Friday and Nov. 6 at Pulaski Academy will be considered no-contests, meaning there is no winner or loser.

According to a news statement from Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, 32 athletes and 8 coaches are being quarantined for 14 days.

Jacksonville Athletic Director Scott Waymire said Wednesday that he and the coaching staff will discuss later this week whether the Titans will compete in the Class 5A playoffs. Every team in the state will qualify for the playoffs in 2020 because of covid-19. Teams have until Nov. 7, the day after the regular season ends, to opt out of the playoffs.

The Titans are 2-6 overall and 0-4 in the 5A-Central Conference under first-year Coach Maurice Moody, formerly of Little Rock McClellan.

EXTRA POINTS

Little Rock Parkview has won two consecutive games since its 30-20 loss to Benton on Oct. 9 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Patriots earned a 33-3 victory at Russellville on Friday as senior quarterback Landon Rogers accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing. Rogers leads the Patriots with 19 touchdowns offensively (15 rushing, 4 passing. Parkview (5-1, 2-1 6A-West Conference) hosts Siloam Springs on Friday. ... Mountain Home is looking to win five games for the first time since 2011 when it hosts Russellville. The Bombers won at Siloam Springs last Friday 28-19 and are 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the 6A-West Conference. ... Harrison held on for a 35-34 two-overtime victory at Morrilton on Friday and has won 20 consecutive games in the 5A-West Conference. The Goblins haven't lost a conference game since Oct. 13, 2017, to Greenbrier at home. Harrison (6-1, 4-0) hosts Clarksville on Friday.