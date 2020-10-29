Worth waiting for

Ahead of a general election with historically high stakes, the thought of waiting days for a final result is enough to make anyone reach for their favorite antacid.

But in a democracy, patience is a virtue--especially in an election taking place during a global pandemic. Accessibility and accuracy are far more important during a close election than speed.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, millions more Americans are expected to cast ballots by mail, which takes longer to process. Local election officials in Arkansas and across the country are also experiencing record-shattering turnout, with experts already predicting that 2020 will have the highest voter turnout of any election in more than a century.

All of this is good news, because the more people vote, the stronger our democracy gets. But processing this deluge of ballots may take time, and it should. Just because we don't have all the results on Election Day doesn't mean the system isn't working.

In fact, a delay for results is the election process working exactly as it was designed: with every vote validated and counted.

During a pandemic that has resulted in many changes to election procedures and processes, the ACLU of Arkansas has redoubled its efforts to make sure voters know their voting rights--regardless of which candidates they support, or whether they plan to vote absentee, early in-person, or on Election Day.

Our voter information hub--www.ACLUArkansas.org/VOTE--contains comprehensive voting-rights information and frequently asked questions--from how to vote absentee to what to do if people experience intimidation at the polls. We're also running digital ads to raise awareness about the Election Protection Hotline--1-866-OUR-VOTE--and encourage voters to vote early.

We want Arkansans to know that regardless of who you plan to vote for, you have a right to make your voice heard--and we have your back.

The right to vote is fundamental, and here in Arkansas it's enshrined in our constitution. Ours is among 15 state constitutions that explicitly protect a citizen's right to vote from improper interference. The Arkansas Constitution states that, "No power, civil or military, shall ever interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage."

That's why it's so important for every vote to be counted, and for all of us to temper our expectations and prepare for many days, possibly even weeks, before all winners are announced.

Our future is on the ballot, and all of us have a role to play in ensuring a free and fair election. If you can vote early, we strongly encourage you to do so. Be prepared for a longer-than-usual wait at the polls, and save the Election Protection Hotline--1-866-OUR-VOTE--in case you have trouble casting your ballot.

Finally, be ready to dismiss premature claims of victory by either party. It is imperative that every vote be counted so all our voices are heard.

Accurate and secure results are worth the wait.

Holly Dickson is executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas.