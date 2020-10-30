Sections
Arkansas men back on top of SEC cross country

by Matt Jones | Today at 10:48 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas' Emmanuel Cheboson runs during the SEC Preview meet Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. ( Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas men’s cross country team regained a trophy Friday the Razorbacks have held many times before.

Arkansas won the SEC championship with a 5-6-7-8-9 finish in Baton Rouge, La. The Razorbacks scored 35 points, well ahead of second-place Ole Miss’ 59 points.

The Rebels had won the past two SEC titles after Arkansas won eight straight from 2010-17.

Ole Miss had the top three finishers in Friday’s 8,000-meter race, led by Mario Garcia Romo with a time of 23:32.9. Cole Bullock was second and Waleed Suliman was third.

Amon Kemboi led Arkansas with a fifth-place time of 23:47.3. Kemboi was followed by Luke Meade in sixth, Jacob McLeod in seventh, Emmanuel Cheboson in eighth and Matt Young in ninth.

Andrew Kibet (14th) and Gilbert Boit (16th) ran for the Razorbacks but did not score.

Arkansas won the SEC cross country championship for the 26th time in 30 seasons. Dating to their days in the Southwest Conference, the Razorbacks have won 43 of the past 47 conference meets in cross country.

Chris Bucknam, the 13th-year Arkansas coach, won his ninth conference cross country championship and his 22nd SEC title in the three sports he coaches.

Counting indoor and outdoor track and field, the Razorbacks have won 68 SEC championships and 111 conference championships overall.

