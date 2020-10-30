In biggest increase this week, state's virus cases up 1,162

​​​​​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 1,162 — the biggest increase so far this week but lower than the record spike the previous Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 6, to 1,900.

"Although our total of new cases today is lower than last Friday, we cannot grow weary in our preventative measures against this virus," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"As we go into the weekend, let's all be mindful of the guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health on how to have a safe Halloween."

The cases added to the state's tallies included 817 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and 345 that were identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in the state rose by two, to 668, but remained below the state's high of 676 patients who were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

The patients on Friday included 101 who were on ventilators, up from 100 a day earlier.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 110,874.

That comprised 102,405 confirmed cases and 8,469 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 330 to reach a new record, 9,796, as 825 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Friday was the third day this week when the state's daily increase in cases was lower than the same day a week earlier.

A week ago, for instance, the state's cases rose by a record 1,337.

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day fell Friday by 25, to 963.

