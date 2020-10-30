Falcons dodge Panthers' late challenge

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan (2) threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown Thursday to lead the Falcons to a 25-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. (AP/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown, Younghoe Koo made four field goals and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 on Thursday night to avoid a series season sweep.

The Falcons (2-6) have had a penchant for squandering leads this season, coming into the game 1-3 when leading entering the fourth quarter. Carolina was driving late, but Atlanta stalled the rally when Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater near the Falcons' 10-yard line with 1:04 remaining.

Todd Gurley grinded out 46 yards rushing and a touchdown, Julio Jones added 137 yards receiving and the Falcons defense limited the Panthers to 2 of 10 on third down conversions to improve to 2-1 since Raheem Morris replaced Dan Quinn as head coach. The win came in front of a crowd of 5,240 due to covid-19.

Bridgewater tried to spur Carolina to a comeback after Koo missed an extra point that would have made it a two-possession game.

Bridgewater, who was knocked out of the game for two possessions with a neck injury following a late hit that resulted Charles Harris being ejected, took over with the Panthers down by eight points. He completed a 35-yard strike to D.J. Moore on third and 18 to move the Panthers into Falcons territory. But Bridgewater's pass was picked off by Wreh-Wilson when he threw a pass up in traffic near the end zone.

Bridgewater was limited to 176 yards passing as the Panthers (3-5) lost their third consecutive game without injured Christian McCaffrey.

The Falcons avenged a 23-16 loss to Carolina 18 days ago in which Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores and Mike Davis piled up 149 yards rushing. Davis was held to 77 yards this time on a wet field where players routinely swapped cleats to adapt to the changing conditions.

