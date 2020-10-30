Fayetteville candidates for mayor, City Council raise more, spend less than in 2016

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The city of Fayetteville logo is seen at City Hall on Feb. 14, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Races for mayor and City Council have garnered more than $130,000 in contributions and more than $96,000 in spending.

There are 16 candidates this year. Four are running for mayor and 12 are running for four City Council positions.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan outraised opponent Tom Terminella by $15,676. Jordan listed 63 contributions of more than $50, while Terminella had 21 contributions of more than $50 listed. Jordan reported $37,326 in money raised. Terminella reported $21,650.

Jordan's biggest donors were Steuart and Tom Walton, who each contributed $2,800. Jeff Koenig and Scott Rice each contributed $2,000. He had five more contributions of $1,000 or more.

Terminella's largest donor was the Arkansas Realtors political action committee, which made two $2,800 contributions, one from a Northwest Arkansas realtors group and another from a statewide realtors group. Richard McNeal and Tim Stanley each contributed $2,000. He had 10 more contributions of $1,000 or more.

Jordan spent $22,644 more than Terminella. Jordan reported $30,244 in expenditures while Terminella reported $7,600.

Jordan spent most of his campaign's money, more than $21,000, on mailers. He spent more than $3,000 on signs.

Terminella spent most of his campaign money on signs, with more than $4,300.

In 2016, Jordan raised $38,932 and spent $26,014 leading up to the election. Terminella also ran in 2016, raising $35,015 and spending $40,332, using a $12,956 loan to himself.

Mayoral candidates Ron Baucom and William Harris didn't turn in a report because they didn't raise or spend more than $500. Neither did Ward 4 candidate Adam Fire Cat.

Campaign contribution and expenditure reports were due Tuesday for all activity through Oct. 24. Any candidate who raised or spent more than $500 had to turn in a report. Candidates had to list every contribution more than $50 and every expenditure more than $100.

Ward 1 candidate Oroo Oyioka was the only candidate who turned in his report late, on Thursday.

So far, more than $72,000 has been raised in City Council races, with nearly $59,000 spent.

Ward 4 has had the most money raised, at more than $30,600. Holly Hertzberg has the most in contributions, with $14,870. Council Member Kyle Smith so far has raised $13,822. Paul Waddell raised $1,925.

Hertzberg had 22 contributions higher than $50. Smith had 73 contributions listed of more than $50, one of which was $100 from himself. Waddell had eight contributions of more than $50 listed, three of which were himself, totaling $650.

Hertzberg's largest donor was the Arkansas Realtors political action committees, with $5,600 total in two contributions. She also got $2,800 from Todd Hertzberg and $2,000 from Deron Johnson.

Smith's largest contribution was $2,800 from Timothy Whitley. He also got $1,000 each from Bryan Blair and Peter LaBrie.

Waddell's largest donation was $500 from Lisa Orton.

So far, Hertzberg has spent $11,195, while Smith has spent $7,260 and Waddell has spent $1,942.

Ward 1 candidates have spent the most money, at more than $25,000. The four candidates have raised more than $23,500.

D'Andre Jones raised the most with $9,724. Tanner Pettigrew was close behind with $8,966. Pedro Fimbres Jr. raised $4,400, while Oyioka raised $439.

Jones' largest donation was $2,150 from Nancy Harris. He had two other contributions of more than $1,000.

Pettigrew's largest contribution was $5,600 from the Arkansas Realtors political action committees. He had one other donation of at least $1,000.

Fimbres' largest donation was $1,000 from Angela Smith.

Jones had 44 contributions of more than $50. Pettigrew had 14 such contributions. Fimbres had 13. Oyioka had five, including $100 from himself.

Jones has spent $11,214 on his campaign, while Pettigrew spent $8,985. Fimbres spent $4,060 and Oyioka spent $1,252.

In Ward 2, William Chesser outraised Council Member Matthew Petty by $5,825. Chesser listed $8,970 in contributions to Petty's $2,187.

Chesser's largest donor was the Arkansas Realtors political action committees, with a $2,800 contribution. He had three other contributions of at least $1,000. He listed 20 contributions of $50 or more.

Petty had no donations higher than $300. He listed 18 contributions of more than $50, with $398 held over from his 2016 campaign.

Ward 3 Council Member Sarah Bunch raised $6,250 while her opponent, Peter Tonnessen, listed no contributions. The Arkansas Realtors political action committees contributed $5,600. She listed three other donations of more than $50.

Bunch has spent $519 on her campaign, while Tonnessen has spent $1,470.

More money was raised this year than in 2016, but candidates have spent less than they did four years ago.

City candidates in 2016 raised about $115,000 and spent nearly $106,000. There were 12 candidates in 2016, with three mayoral candidates and nine council candidates.

Final campaign contribution and expenditure reports for all candidates, regardless of how much money they raised or spent, will be due Dec. 30.

Election Day is Tuesday. Runoff elections are set for Dec. 1.

More News Fayetteville candidates Mayor • Ron Baucom • William Harris • Lioneld Jordan • Tom Terminella Ward 1 • Pedro Fimbres Jr. • D’Andre Jones • Oroo Oyioka • Tanner Pettigrew Ward 2 • William Chesser • Matthew Petty Ward 3 • Sarah Bunch • Peter Tonnessen Ward 4 • Adam Fire Cat • Holly Hertzberg • Kyle Smith • Paul Waddell Source: Fayetteville