High school schedule

All games begin at 7 p.m.
Subject to change
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
FS Southside at Bentonville West
Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers
Bentonville at Springdale
7A-CENTRAL
FS Northside at Cabot
LR Catholic at Conway
LR Central at LR Southwest
Bryant at North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Lake Hamilton at Benton
Siloam Springs at LR Parkview
Russellville at Mountain Home
Greenwood at Van Buren
6A-EAST
El Dorado at Searcy
Marion at Sheridan
Jonesboro at Sylvan Hills
Pine Bluff at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Alma at Greenbrier
Clarksville at Harrison
Farmington at Pea Ridge
Morrilton at Vilonia
5A-EAST
Paragould at Brookland
Batesville at Greene Co. Tech
Forrest City at Wynne
Nettleton at Valley View, ccd., covid-19
5A-SOUTH
Magnolia at De Queen
Texarkana at Hope
Camden Fairview at Hot Springs, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Hot Springs Lakeside
5A-CENTRAL
Pulaski Academy at Beebe
Maumelle at Watson Chapel
LR Hall at White Hall
LR Christian at Jacksonville, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Elkins at Gentry
Huntsville at Green Forest
Berryville at Prairie Grove
Gravette at Shiloh Christian
4A-2
Cent. Ark. Christian at Bald Knob
Heber Springs at Clinton
SS Batesville at Mills
Lonoke at Stuttgart
4A-3
Gosnell at Cave City
Highland at Jonesboro Westside
Blytheville at Pocahontas
Trumann at Rivercrest
4A-4
Waldron at Dardanelle
Ozark at Lamar
Pottsville at Dover, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Mena
4A-7
Bauxite at Arkadelphia
Ashdown at Joe T. Robinson
Benton HG at Fountain Lake
Malvern at Nashville
4A-8
Helena-W. Helena at Crossett
Star City at DeWitt
Dumas at Monticello
Hamburg at Warren
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Mansfield at Cedarville
West Fork at Charleston
Greenland at Hackett
Lincoln at Lavaca
3A-2
Newport at Harding Academy
Mountain View at Riverview
OPEN Melbourne
3A-3
Harrisburg at Corning
Hoxie at Osceola
Piggott at Palestine-Wheatley
Manila at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Two Rivers at Atkins
Danville at Mayflower
Booneville at Paris
Baptist Prep at Perryville
3A-5
Bismarck at Fouke
Glen Rose at Horatio
Jessieville at Prescott
Genoa Central at Centerpoint, covid-19
3A-6
Lake Village at Barton
McGehee at PB Dollarway
Drew Central at Smackover
Camden HG at Rison, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 2A
2A-3
Earle at Cedar Ridge
E. Poinsett Co. at Marked Tree
OPEN McCrory
2A-4
Hector at Bigelow
Conway Christian at Magazine
Yellville-Summit at Johnson Co. WS
Mountainburg at Quitman
2A-5
Mount Ida at Gurdon
Cutter Morning Star at Magnet Cove
OPEN Poyen
2A-6
Hazen at Carlisle
Marvell at Clarendon
England at Des Arc
2A-7
Dierks at Mineral Springs
Lafayette Co. at Murfreesboro
OPEN Foreman
2A-8
Junction City at Bearden
Hampton at Fordyce
Parkers Chapel at Strong
NONCONFERENCE
Salem at Cross County
8-MAN PLAYOFFS
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 1A/2A SEMIFINALS
Mountain Pine at Hermitage
Rector at Spring Hill
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate
Marshall at Subiaco Academy