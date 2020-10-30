Sections
High school schedule

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 2:16 a.m.

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Subject to change

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

FS Southside at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

Bentonville at Springdale

7A-CENTRAL

FS Northside at Cabot

LR Catholic at Conway

LR Central at LR Southwest

Bryant at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Lake Hamilton at Benton

Siloam Springs at LR Parkview

Russellville at Mountain Home

Greenwood at Van Buren

6A-EAST

El Dorado at Searcy

Marion at Sheridan

Jonesboro at Sylvan Hills

Pine Bluff at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Alma at Greenbrier

Clarksville at Harrison

Farmington at Pea Ridge

Morrilton at Vilonia

5A-EAST

Paragould at Brookland

Batesville at Greene Co. Tech

Forrest City at Wynne

Nettleton at Valley View, ccd., covid-19

5A-SOUTH

Magnolia at De Queen

Texarkana at Hope

Camden Fairview at Hot Springs, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Hot Springs Lakeside

5A-CENTRAL

Pulaski Academy at Beebe

Maumelle at Watson Chapel

LR Hall at White Hall

LR Christian at Jacksonville, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Elkins at Gentry

Huntsville at Green Forest

Berryville at Prairie Grove

Gravette at Shiloh Christian

4A-2

Cent. Ark. Christian at Bald Knob

Heber Springs at Clinton

SS Batesville at Mills

Lonoke at Stuttgart

4A-3

Gosnell at Cave City

Highland at Jonesboro Westside

Blytheville at Pocahontas

Trumann at Rivercrest

4A-4

Waldron at Dardanelle

Ozark at Lamar

Pottsville at Dover, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Mena

4A-7

Bauxite at Arkadelphia

Ashdown at Joe T. Robinson

Benton HG at Fountain Lake

Malvern at Nashville

4A-8

Helena-W. Helena at Crossett

Star City at DeWitt

Dumas at Monticello

Hamburg at Warren

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Mansfield at Cedarville

West Fork at Charleston

Greenland at Hackett

Lincoln at Lavaca

3A-2

Newport at Harding Academy

Mountain View at Riverview

OPEN Melbourne

3A-3

Harrisburg at Corning

Hoxie at Osceola

Piggott at Palestine-Wheatley

Manila at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Two Rivers at Atkins

Danville at Mayflower

Booneville at Paris

Baptist Prep at Perryville

3A-5

Bismarck at Fouke

Glen Rose at Horatio

Jessieville at Prescott

Genoa Central at Centerpoint, covid-19

3A-6

Lake Village at Barton

McGehee at PB Dollarway

Drew Central at Smackover

Camden HG at Rison, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 2A

2A-3

Earle at Cedar Ridge

E. Poinsett Co. at Marked Tree

OPEN McCrory

2A-4

Hector at Bigelow

Conway Christian at Magazine

Yellville-Summit at Johnson Co. WS

Mountainburg at Quitman

2A-5

Mount Ida at Gurdon

Cutter Morning Star at Magnet Cove

OPEN Poyen

2A-6

Hazen at Carlisle

Marvell at Clarendon

England at Des Arc

2A-7

Dierks at Mineral Springs

Lafayette Co. at Murfreesboro

OPEN Foreman

2A-8

Junction City at Bearden

Hampton at Fordyce

Parkers Chapel at Strong

NONCONFERENCE

Salem at Cross County

8-MAN PLAYOFFS

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 1A/2A SEMIFINALS

Mountain Pine at Hermitage

Rector at Spring Hill

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate

Marshall at Subiaco Academy

