• Daniel Swain, 52, of Maryland, who was arrested at a polling place when he refused to wear a mask, filed a lawsuit against Harford County elections officials and the sheriff's office, accusing them of "illegally interfering with and suppressing" his right to vote.

• Jose Rivera, deputy police chief of East Chicago, Ind., said Timya Andrews, an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the head by stray gunfire as she did her homework, has died from her injuries as police work to identify the shooter who fired 16 shots into her home.

• Alan Simpson, 89, the former Republican U.S. senator from Wyoming, has been discharged from an intensive care unit and is recovering at a hospital in Englewood, Colo., after suffering a minor stroke and is expected to return home as early as this weekend, his family said.

• Marlisa McAlmond, an unlicensed dog breeder in Oregon County, Mo., was charged with 24 criminal counts after she was accused of euthanizing 21 dogs she had agreed to turn over to the state, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

• Sadie Owens, 30, accused of falsely telling Chicago police that her SUV had been stolen at a convenience store with her 7-month-old son inside in a bid to get police to quickly find the vehicle, faces a felony charge of filing a false police report, authorities said.

• Sidney Harrison, 71, of DeRidder, La., accused of fatally stabbing his 80-year-old wife, Lucille, whose body was found by police who responded to a 911 call at their home, faces a second-degree murder charge, authorities said.

• Brian Raymond, 44, a former U.S. Embassy worker in Mexico suspected of drugging and sexually assaulting as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, was arrested in San Diego on coercion and enticement charges, federal prosecutors said.

• Matthew Lawrence, 22, of Blackshear, Ga., a corrections officer at the Ware County jail, accused of assaulting a female inmate, is free on bond after his arrest on sexual assault and battery charges, investigators said.

• Gustavo Vila, 62, a former police lieutenant-turned-lawyer, faces a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to cheating a fellow officer out of $900,000 that he was due after working at the ruins of the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, prosecutors said.