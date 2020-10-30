Fayetteville man arrested after robbery, shot at by cops

SPRINGDALE -- A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a convenience store robbery after a police officer shot at him.

Isaac Burton-Wilkerson, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Police responded around 9:45 p.m. to the Conoco Express at 610 N. Thompson.

The caller said a Black man had robbed the store at gunpoint and fled on foot with about $400 in cash. The man had face tattoos and wore a black jacket, a black backpack and a black mask, according to the release.

Police found Burton-Wilkerson, who matched the description, about 9:51 p.m. near the intersection of Backus Avenue and West End St.

Burton-Wilkerson pulled a gun on the officer, and the officer shot at him, but missed, according to the release.

Burton-Wilkerson dropped his gun and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center, according to the release.

The unnamed officer who fired his weapon has been put on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.