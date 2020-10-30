Mountain Home man faces manslaughter charge in shooting death

A 26-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a man who was found shot at a Mountain Home apartment complex in May, police said Friday.

Officers responding to a May 25 call regarding a possible shooting involving neighbors at the Quail Run apartments, 321 Arkansas 201, found Johnathan Mauldin lying in the breezeway and screaming, according to a probable cause affidavit. Mauldin reportedly ignored Mountain Home Officer Tyler Polite’s orders to stop and went to the bedroom of his apartment.

According to the affidavit, Mauldin pushed his girlfriend, who was following him and trying to stop him, and told a police sergeant “I will kill you, I will snap your f---ing neck.”

Police said they found the body of 67-year-old Jamie Sanders inside an apartment near where officers initially discovered Mauldin. Sanders suffered from two gunshot wounds, the affidavit states.

Investigators found two pistols inside Sanders’ apartment, one belonging to Sanders and the other to Mauldin, and recovered spent rounds from each, according to police.

Mauldin, who was previously charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery, was booked into the Baxter County jail Friday morning on one count of manslaughter, an online inmate roster shows.

He remained in the jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $75,000 bond.