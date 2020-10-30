New stimulus deal never got close, Pelosi concedes

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., revealed in a letter Thursday that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had not reached a consensus on multiple issues in their stimulus negotiations, showing the White House and Democrats had remained far apart despite Pelosi's repeated expressions of optimism about getting a deal.

In the letter to Mnuchin, Pelosi listed a litany of outstanding issues including state and local aid, school funding, child care money, tax credits for working families, unemployment insurance aid, and liability protections for businesses sought by the administration but opposed by Democrats.

She also said that she was still awaiting a final answer from the administration on the Democrats' language on a national coronavirus testing strategy -- something Mnuchin had said on Oct. 15 that he was prepared to accept subject to minor edits. She put the onus on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for a deal to emerge in Congress' lame-duck session after the election.

"I would rather do it now, but Nancy Pelosi does not want to do it," Trump said Thursday from Las Vegas on "The Jon Taffer Podcast."

"Your responses are critical for our negotiations to continue," Pelosi wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Politico Playbook. "The President's words that 'after the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen' only have meaning if he can get Mitch McConnell to take his hand off the pause button and get Senate Republican Chairmen moving toward agreement with their House counterparts."

Mnuchin shot back that Pelosi's letter was a "political stunt" for the media's benefit. He said in a response letter that Pelosi's "ALL OR NONE approach is hurting hard-working families NOW" by holding up more narrowly targeted legislation that could pass with little controversy.

McConnell himself summed up the state of play in a recent interview with Politico in which he remarked, "That was a very complicated negotiation. Depending on who you talk to, I'm not sure they got very close."

In multiple recent interviews and private meetings with House Democrats, Pelosi has expressed optimism about getting a deal before the election -- even while justifying her refusal to make a deal by insisting there was really no deal to take.

In an exchange on MSNBC this week, host Chris Hayes pressed Pelosi on the question, telling her: "You have negotiated so many deals in your life. I have to say, I feel like I've been insane. I'm watching this, there's no deal happening. ... I'm like the donkey with the carrot in front of me. It's not happening, right?"

Pelosi replied: "Well, that's when people said, 'Accept the deal.' And I was like, 'What deal? They haven't agreed to any of this.'"

The White House said Pelosi is uninterested in compromising on major issues.

"I don't think this recovery depends on the assistance package, per se, but I do think unemployment assistance, [Payroll Protection Program] small business assistance, helping the schools -- that could have helped a lot, and it's not going to happen," White House economic adviser Larry Ludlow said on Fox News. "The Democrats have been completely intransigent."

The letter did not reveal any outstanding issue not already publicly known. But it summed it all up, casting everything in a newly negative light with the election imminent. Stocks have been falling as coronavirus cases rise, and the president campaigns around the country accusing Democrats of focusing obsessively on "covid, covid, covid" in their quest to deny him a second term.

"The American people are suffering, and they want us to come to an agreement to save lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy as soon as possible," Pelosi wrote. "In light of these challenges, I respectfully await your attention to these urgent matters."

Pelosi said Thursday she is confident that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the White House and said that wrapping up covid-19 relief legislation in the lame-duck session would help get a Biden administration off to a quick start.

Congress has not passed any new economic relief or health care help for the coronavirus since April.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner of The Washington Post; and by Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press.