Overall top 10 games

NO. 1 BRYANT AT NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

RECORDS Bryant 7-0, 4-0 7A-Central; North Little Rock 7-0, 4-0 7A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge

NOTEWORTHY This is the eighth time Bryant and North Little Rock have met since 2016, which was Buck James' first season at Bryant. North Little Rock is 4-3 during that span, but Bryant has won the past three meetings, including the 2018 and 2019 Class 7A state championship games. ... The Hornets have won a state-best 24 consecutive games. Their last loss was Oct. 26, 2018, at North Little Rock. ... Bryant QB Austin Ledbetter has passed for 1,476 yards with 22 touchdowns and 2 interceptions -- with both turnovers coming against Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian. ... North Little Rock senior QB Kareame Cotton leads the Charging Wildcats with 20 touchdowns, including 11 rushing.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE AT SPRINGDALE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium, Springdale

RECORDS Bentonville 8-0, 5-0 7A-West; Springdale: 2-6, 1-4 7A-West

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Springdale: Zak Clark

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville scored a school-record 74 points in a 74-21 victory last Friday against Rogers. ... Senior QB Andrew Edwards has thrown 4 touchdown passes in each of the Tigers' past two games. ... Springdale has lost four consecutive games. The Bulldogs have allowed at least 35 points the past three weeks and lost 48-13 at Fayetteville last Friday.

NO. 4 GREENWOOD AT VAN BUREN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Citizens Bank Stadium, Van Buren

RECORDS Greenwood 8-0, 4-0 6A-West; Van Buren 3-5, 1-4 6A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Van Buren: Crosby Tuck

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood earned its biggest victory of the season a week ago with a 42-28 win over Benton. ... Senior RB Hunter Wilkinson scored 4 touchdowns against Benton last Friday and has 12 rushing touchdowns overall. ... Van Buren is on a three-game losing streak. The Pointers were held to a season-low 7 points in a 44-7 loss last Friday at Lake Hamilton.

NO. 5 CONWAY VS. LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

RECORDS Conway 5-2, 2-1 7A-Central; Little Rock Catholic 3-5, 1-4 7A-Central

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

NOTEWORTHY Conway returns to conference action after a 49-42 victory over Memphis Christian Brothers last Friday. ... The Wampus Cats have won three consecutive games and are among the state's highest-scoring teams, averaging 42.0 points per game. ... Little Rock Catholic won its first 7A-Central Conference game of the season with a 20-6 win over Little Rock Southwest last Friday. ... The Rockets finish the regular season on the road with tonight's game at Conway and Nov. 6 at Little Rock Central.

NO. 6 PULASKI ACADEMY AT BEEBE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bro Erwin Stadium, Beebe

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 8-0, 4-0 5A-Central; Beebe 2-4, 2-1 5A-Central

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley; Beebe: Chris Gunter

NOTEWORTHY In last Friday's 60-28 victory at Little Rock Christian, Pulaski Academy jumped out to a 32-0 lead and controlled the Warriors throughout the 5A-Central showdown. ... Junior RB Joe Himon has rushed for 1,204 yards and 11 touchdowns this season for the Bruins. ... Beebe lost its first 5A-Central game last Friday in a 64-20 loss at Watson Chapel. ... Tonight is the Badgers' final home game of the season.

NO. 7 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT ROGERS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers

RECORDS Springdale Har-Ber 4-4, 4-1 7A-West; Rogers 4-2, 1-2 7A-West

COACHES Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood; Rogers: Mike Loyd

NOTEWORTHY Springdale Har-Ber has won four consecutive games in the 7A-West. ... The Wildcats defeated Fort Smith Southside 28-19 last Friday behind sophomore RB Hudson Brewer's 249 rushing yards. ... Rogers began the season 3-0, but after being sidelined two weeks because of covid-19, the Mounties have gone 1-2 in the 7A-West. ... Senior QB Christian Francisco has thrown 19 touchdown passes this season for the Mounties.

NO. 8 LAKE HAMILTON AT NO. 9 BENTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Football Stadium, Benton

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 7-0, 4-0 6A-West; Benton 5-3, 3-1 6A-West

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Benton: Brad Harris

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton was also undefeated at 8-0 going into its matchup against Benton a year ago but lost to the Panthers as well as to Greenwood in the regular-season finale to settle for the No. 3 seed from the 6A-West. ... Junior RB Tevin Woodley leads the Wolves with 14 rushing touchdowns. ... Benton had its 12-game conference winning streak snapped last Friday at Greenwood. ... Panthers senior QB Garrett Brown leads the state in passing yards with 2,154 yards and has also thrown 17 touchdown passes.

NO. 10 WYNNE VS. FORREST CITY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Sam Smith Stadium, Forrest City

RECORDS Wynne 8-0, 5-0 5A-East; Forrest City 1-5, 0-4 5A-East

COACHES Wynne: Van Paschal; Forrest City: Rich Trail

NOTEWORTHY Wynne rushed for 296 yards in a 48-0 victory at Paragould last Friday. ... The Yellowjackets can clinch the 5A-East's No. 1 seed tonight with a victory over the Mustangs. ... Forrest City is playing for the first time in two weeks after having its game last Friday canceled by Nettleton because of covid-19 reasons. ... The Mustangs have lost four consecutive games since a 24-20 victory Sept. 18 over Helena-West Helena.