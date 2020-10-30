Paris latest upstart to challenge Booneville

Booneville, for sure, is accustomed to playing in big games. But Paris?

Paris is 8-0 for the first time since 1956 and in position to earn at least a share of the 3A-4 Conference championship with a win over Booneville, which has claimed six state championships since 1986.

Booneville has won 26 consecutive in conference play and the Bearcats battered Paris 49-12 last season when the Eagles went 3-7.

Paris (8-0, 4-0) has experienced a remarkable turnaround this year after being picked seventh in a preseason poll of the 3A-4 coaches. Booneville (6-2, 2-0), of course, was picked first.

Paris coach Tyler Clark expected improvement from nine returning offensive and eight returning defensive starters and the Eagles have delivered in impressive fashion.

Junior quarterback Chase Watts leads a Paris offense that averages 45 points per game. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who’s passed for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 345 yards and 15 touchdowns as a runner.

Duke Walker and Ely Fore have combined for over 1,300 yards rushing, which makes it difficult for opponents to focus on one player in the Paris backfield.

Booneville routinely has multiple options in the backfield and junior quarterback Randon Ray, who rushed for 153 yards on just 10 carries in a blowout 43-14 win last week over Atkins. Ray also threw a touchdown for the Bearcats, who led 43-8 at halftime.

Booneville and Paris are each capable of scoring points in bunches and the Eagles may have a slight advantage with Friday’s home game. But that won’t faze the Bearcats, who for years have swatted away challengers to their throne.

RICK’S PICK: Booneville

Other selections involving teams from Northwest Arkansas. Some scheduled games may be canceled by tonight because of covid-19 concerns (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

BENTONVILLE at Springdale

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at FAYETTEVILLE

Fort Smith Southside at BENTONVILLE WEST

Fort Smith Northside at CABOT

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD at Van Buren

Siloam Springs at LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

CLASS 5A

Clarksville at HARRISON

FARMINGTON at Pea Ridge

Gravette at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Alma at GREENBRIER

CLASS 4A

Berryville at PRAIRIE GROVE

ELKINS at Gentry

HUNTSVILLE at Green Forest

Waldron at DARDANELLE

OZARK at Lamar

CLASS 3A

GREENLAND at Hackett

LINCOLN at Lavaca

West Fork at CHARLESTON

Mansfield at CEDARVILLE

CLASS 2A

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT at JC Westside

Conway Christian at MAGAZINE

Mountainburg at QUITMAN

LAST WEEK 19-6 (76 percent)

OVERALL 149-34 (81 percent)

Rick Fires can be reached at rfires@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWARick.