Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Adam Matthew Sheffield, 31, of 1057 Applewood Circle in Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Sheffield was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Shawn Spivey, 40, of 143 Brown Road in Cave Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Spivey was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Timmy Wilcher, 35, of 721 S. Seven Hills Court in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Wilcher was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Kaitlyn Barnes, 21, of 7874 County Road 487 in Concord, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Barnes was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Mark Jerome Gold, 43, of 804 S.W. Green World St. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Gold was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Casey Kendall Jones, 31, of 901 S.W. Crystal St. in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Jones was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Calvin Heithaus, 42, of 11207 Pleasant Hill Road in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with registered sex offender living near school, daycare, church or place of worship. Heithaus was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Miguel Antonio-Murillo, 29, of 2319 W. Beechwood Drive Apt. 2 in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Antonio-Murillo was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.